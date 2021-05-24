BILLINGS — The Laurel School District approved the hiring of Riley Mayo as activities director during Monday's board meeting.
Mayo is the dean of students and a counselor at Riverside Middle School in Billings. He will be replacing Dominick Vergara, who is resigning after one year as the Locomotives' AD. Mayo was one of three candidates interviewed for the position, according to a recommendation letter written by Laurel superintendent Linda Filpula.
"Riley comes highly recommended by his supervisors as having good communication skills with students, parents and colleagues," Filpula wrote. "He listens to concerns and works well with others to resolve issues. He is able to deescalate emotional situations. His student centered focus and support of coaches will be a great asset to our district."
Mayo has coached middle school basketball and softball, high school football and softball and college baseball, per Filpula. He does not have prior AD experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.