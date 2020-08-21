HELENA — There won’t be any spectators allowed at high school sporting events in Helena this fall and Friday, in a Zoom meeting open to the public, the Lewis and Clark County Health Department offered some clarification as to why.
Helena activities director Tim McMahon told 406mtsports.com and the Independent Record Thursday that there would be no spectators at Helena sporting events in the fall, at least at the start of the season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is a decision meant to comply with the Lewis and Clark County health order 10-2020, which was signed on July 8. It requires an event plan for events of 50 people or more in the county, when social distancing can’t take place. The limit on people is 250.
“The way we are looking at high school activities is a little bit different than community activities,” Lewis and Clark County Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann said. “The Governor’s directive (for phase two) basically says any gathering under 50 can occur, without physical distancing. Anything over 50 (50-249), if an event is to occur, there are several things that have to happen. There is an event plan submitted for our team to review. The second thing, which is impacting athletics, is that for anything over 50, everyone has to physically distance. So if you add spectators, it becomes an event and everyone would need to social distance, including the players.”
So without spectators, high school sporting events would be school-sanctioned events and wouldn’t need a plan submitted for approval.
And since the players wouldn’t be able to social distance, games with fans wouldn’t take place at all according to county officials.
“We have a couple of priorities,” Niemann said. "We want kids back in schools. We also believe very much that these extra-curricular activities are important for our kids physical, emotional and mental health.”
“And I know it’s harder when we look around and see (Class AA) communities that are doing it differently,” she added. “That’s a result of the MHSA and the Governor’s office telling locals to essentially figure it out. There was not a collaborative effort at that level, so we are doing the best we can for our communities.”
Yet, even though the Helena school district didn't need to submit a plan for sports or even for classes to begin, Niemann said it did so anyway.
"We have been working with the district very closely and they did submit a plan," Niemann said. "They want to ensure everything they have planned will provide adequate protection for coaches, players and support. Officially, the schools weren't required to submit a plan, but they did and that's how the district has been working all along, in partnership with public health to do the right thing."
Niemann said these rules will also apply to youth sports, such as youth football, which would limit gatherings.
"Anything other than school sanctioned activities, so city league and small-fry football will be required to hold to 50," Niemann said. "There will have to be 50 and less on the field, which will ultimately end up being no fans so that the kids can play. We would have applied the same rules to school events too, before the governor said that's not how he intended for that to be applied. So we had to quickly adjust and we decided we weren't going to be more strict than the governor when it comes to high school sports."
Niemann also said the district was planning to live stream all sporting events taking place this fall since spectators won't be allowed.
"The district is going out of their way to ensure most sports this fall and into the winter, will be live streamed," she said.
