BILLINGS — A 17-year-old Fergus High School student-athlete was killed in a car crash south of Moore over the weekend.
The Fergus County Sheriff’s office told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that Dylan Morris died in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday night. Undersheriff Tracy Lewellen said the crash was reported to authorities at 9:48 p.m.
An investigation is being handled by the Montana Highway Patrol. On Tuesday, MHP said the wreck occurred on S. Trout Creek Road at the intersection of Sipple Road, and that Morris was traveling alone in a Subaru Legacy.
Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash, the MHP said.
Morris was a senior at Fergus High, and was involved in both football and wrestling.
Listed on the Eagles’ football roster at 6-foot and 330 pounds, Morris played both offensive and defensive line, and had helped the Lewistown team to a 6-1 start this fall.
He was also a member of the wrestling team, and placed third for the Eagles in the 285-pound weight class at the State A tournament in Miles City last March.
Support has poured out for both Morris’ family and Lewistown Public Schools on social media in the past few days. Several high school football teams across the state indicated that they would wear a special decal during games this weekend to honor Morris’ memory. The circular decal, as depicted on Twitter, displays Morris’ initials above his uniform number, 71.
I spoke to my brother, who is a coach on the Havre football team. They are putting this sticker on their helmets for this weekend's game to honor Mr. Morris. Very sad day. pic.twitter.com/xjcXJNGJlZ— Matthew Strissel (@MBStrissel) October 18, 2021
Seth Norslien, a 2021 graduate of Fergus High and now a member of the football team at Montana Western in Dillon, wrote on his Twitter account: “Dylan Morris was the definition of a genuine, loving human being. I will miss him always. Please pray for his amazing family and friends. I am blessed to have considered myself one of them.”
The Helena High football team wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Fergus High School Family and the Morris family. We mourn the loss of Dylan, may he rest in peace.”
Powerful picture created by Kyle Trafton Photography #RIP71 @KyleTrafton1 pic.twitter.com/uqWiLdgsaV— Mike Mangold (@mangoldcoach) October 19, 2021
Kyle Samson, the head football coach at Montana Tech in Butte, stated: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the whole Fergus High School Family the Morris family. We are so very sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace Dylan.”
Todd Lindsay, the father of Tommy Lindsay, a Billings West student-athlete who was one of three to die in a rollover crash in Billings in February, also offered his condolences. Todd Lindsay tweeted: “This one hits too close to home. My deepest condolences and most sincere prayers for the entire Fergus community. Much love. I’m so sorry. RIP Dylan. It sounds like you and Tommy will get along very well.”
This one hits too close to home. My deepest condolences and most sincere prayers for the entire Fergus community. Much love. I’m so sorry. RIP Dylan. It sounds like you and Tommy will get along very well. pic.twitter.com/REBRZRdsld— Todd Lindsay (@Braaap630) October 19, 2021
The Lewistown football team is scheduled to host Miles City on Friday.
Arrangements in Lewistown are being handled by Creel Funeral Home, which told The Gazette and 406mtsports.com that a memorial service is being planned for 1 p.m. Sunday in the Fergus High School gym.
A Go Fund Me account has been created to help the Morris family with funeral expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised nearly $7,000 toward a goal of $10,000. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/ef579ab1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.