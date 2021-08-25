MILES CITY — Aaron Essex, a longtime coach and educator in Miles City, passed away on Aug. 19 after a bout with gastric cancer. He was 55.
Essex spent 12 seasons as an assistant football coach at Custer County District High School, under head coaches Jeff Regan and the late Dan Stanton. He helped the Cowboys win three Class A state championships. In addition, he served as the head girls basketball coach at the school. He was also a junior high track and field coach, and lent his time as a boys basketball coach.
Essex spent 16 years as a history and social studies teacher at Washington Middle School in Miles City.
In 2016, Essex took over as the head of the state’s organizing committee for the Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl all-star football game between neighboring states Montana and North Dakota.
Essex died at the Cheyenne Regional Hospital in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The final game Essex coached was during the 2019 Class A state football championship, which Miles City won 35-7 over Eastern A rival Laurel.
“He was a dedicated coach for us for a lot of years and was a big part of our success,” Miles City head football coach Jeff Regan told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “His first bout with cancer was during our 2019 season, and that was a real struggle for him. He was going back and forth two or three times a week to Billings for treatment but he never missed practice no matter how horrible he felt.
“He was just a great example of toughness and dedication to our kids and our other coaches. He never complained, even though he was going through hell.”
