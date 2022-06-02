After all of their achievements for Helena High over the past four years, it was only fitting that Marcus Evans and Odessa Zentz walked away with one final award as the 2022 Pat Donovan Award recipients.
The Pat Donovan Award is given the top male and female scholar athlete at Helena High and for the 2021-22 school year, Evans and Zentz earned the recognition.
Honorees must have participated in two or more sports all four years while exhibiting stellar attributes in athletics, academics, character, attendance, sportsmanship, leadership and citizenship.
Zentz capped an incredible track and field career with the Bengals that included seven individual state championships, with three each in the 400 and 800, as well as another in the 200.
Zentz also helped the Bengals capture their first team state championship since the year 2000, while setting several school records in the process. Helena also set a Class AA record for most points scored at the state track meet.
Throughout her career, the future Northern Arizona athlete in track/cross country, won 13 state medals. She won eight of them as an individual, as well as five as part of relay teams and she didn't even get to compete at state as a sophomore due to COVID-19.
Zentz was also a three-time all-state performer in cross country and helped the Bengals earn multiple team trophies, as well as a runner-up finish in track in 2021. She also played soccer as a freshman at Helena High.
Evans, a future Montana Grizzly football player, was also a multi-sport standout this season and was all-state in multiple positions in football, as well as all-state in the javelin after taking fifth at state last week in Butte. That was in addition to winning the Western AA title in the javelin.
Evans was the co-defensive player of the year in the IR coverage area for football last season after amassing 135 tackles and 23 TFL. He also had 19 hurries, two forced fumbles, two blocked kicks and five pass deflections.
The senior also helped the Bengals to a 9-3 record and a trip to the Class AA state semifinals before losing to Billings West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.