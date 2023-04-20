HELENA — Increased pay for officials, shifts to a summer coaching rule and the decreasing of required preseason practice days in most sports were among the numerous actions taken by the Montana High School Association this week in its executive board meeting.

The MHSA had previously announced this week that it had finalized numerous state championship event sites for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years during its regularly scheduled meeting, which was held Monday and Tuesday. A full list of actions during that meeting was provided to media by the MHSA on Thursday.

Starting in 2023-24, referees with the Montana Officials Association will see an increase in sub-varsity pay from $48 to $55 per game. One-way mileage for officials during the postseason and changes to the MOA soccer assigning policy and fee structure (listed here in full) were also approved by the board.

In all sports except football and golf, the number of required preseason days of practice before playing regular season games will be decreased from 10 to eight. Football will remain at 10 days required and golf two.

Additionally, a new rule was approved by the board that notes if a student transfers to a new school after completing the required days of preseason practices for their sport or activity, the student must complete an additional number of practices equal to half of the number required for the sport or activity at their new school.

The MHSA's summer team coaching rule also saw some tweaking, with it being suspended from the Tuesday after Memorial Day through July 31 (except in baseball, in which the suspension begins the Sunday following the state tournament) and in place immediately.

The rule will then go back into effect Aug. 1. Individual sports (cross country, wrestling, track and field, swimming, golf and tennis) won't be impacted.

The ruling means that the coach of a team sport can coach their players during that period anywhere at any time and can scrimmage against another team without violating out-of-season contest requirements. However, any practices, competitions and facility usage during the suspension will not be covered by MHSA insurance.

Football classifications will now be determined on a two-year basis in order to align with school reclassification. The 2023-24 enrollment ranges will be: Six-player: 1-65, Eight-player: 65-130, 11-player divisions: 130 and over.

The new system will be determined by four criteria to be weighed equally if a school petitions to play at the level below their current placement, including boys' enrollment for grades 8-11 and future projections, roster size from the past four years, success factor in their current classification over the last five years and free and reduced lunch percentage from OPI.

According to the new rules, a school may participate in the lower classification even if it doesn't meet the criteria, but will not be eligible for the postseason, unless in their second season the calculation from the first season falls within the criteria.

Football co-op agreements will now extend for two years and if each school in an existing co-op has participation numbers to support a team at the lower classification, they will have to dissolve and participate separately at the lower classification. But the MHSA has yet to determine a set of roster numbers for six- and eight-player divisions to be able "to support a team."

In other business, the board approved for baseball and softball teams to play walkup music that's permitted by the school's administration.

The music should stop the moment the batter enters the batter's box and officials can order the music turned down or off if it is "inappropriate or is interfering with the orderly administration of the game," per the MHSA.

Volleyball teams will also go back to switching benches between sets, as approved by the board, and language regarding participation on outside club teams during MHSA seasons has been updated.

Jewelry can also be worn during games if allowed by national high school rules or the governing body for the sport in question, effective immediately.

The board also elected Helena principal and Class AA representative Steve Thennis as president and Krystal Zentner, a Montana School Boards Association representative from Bridger, as vice president.