HELENA — The Montana High School Association Executive Board on Tuesday approved the move of seven schools to different levels in Class B, 8-Man and 6-Man football.

Thompson Falls, which won the 8-Man championship over Drummond-Philipsburg on Saturday, will return to Class B's Western division, where the Blue Hawks compete in all other sports. 

Denton-Geyser-Stanford/Winnett-Grass Range (DGS-GRW) and Valley Christian will move up from 6-Man to 8-Man, and Deer Lodge will drop from Class B to 8-Man. Absarokee, Twin Bridges and Great Falls Central will drop from 8-Man to 6-Man.

The changes would take effect this fall pending a two-week period for the schools to comment on the action.

After reviewing the MHSA Boys Baseball Ad-Hoc Committees recommendation, the Board also approved submitting an annual meeting proposal for member schools to vote on adding boys baseball as an MHSA-sanctioned sport.

Finally, the Board slightly adjusted enrollment ranges for all four classes and announced realignments for Class B-C tennis, 8-Man football and Class C Southern division basketball and track and field.

