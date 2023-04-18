HELENA — The Montana High School Association decided on the locations of numerous state championship event sites for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years during its Executive Board meeting held Monday and Tuesday.

Other actions decided by the board during the meeting will be announced later this week, per MHSA executive director Brian Michelotti.

The current list of confirmed state event sites and locations decided on by the MHSA for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years are as follows:

2023-24 school year

Class AA golf: Sept. 28-29, Billings (Lake Hills Golf Course); Class A golf: Sept. 29-30, Sidney (Sidney Country Club); All-state band, chorus and orchestra: Oct. 18-20, Missoula (University of Montana); Cross country: Oct. 21, Kalispell (Rebecca Farm); All-class volleyball: Nov. 9-11, Bozeman (Montana State University); Class AA speech: Jan. 26-27, Missoula (Hellgate HS); Class A speech and drama: Jan. 26-27, Columbia Falls; Class B-C speech and drama: Jan. 26-27, Choteau; Swimming: Feb. 9-10, Great Falls (HS); All-class wrestling: Feb. 9-10, Billings (First Interstate Arena at MetraPark); Class AA basketball: March 7-9, Missoula (University of Montana); Class A basketball: March 7-9, Butte (Butte Civic Center); Class B basketball: March 7-9, Billings (First Interstate Arena at MetraPark); Class C basketball: March 6-9, Great Falls (Four Seasons Arena); Solo and ensemble (east): May 3-4, Billings; Solo and ensemble (west): May 3-4, Helena; Class B golf: May 14-15, Shelby (Marias Valley Golf & Country Club); Class C golf: May 17-18, Hamilton (Hamilton Golf Club); All-class baseball: May 16-18, TBD; Class AA tennis: May 23-24, Bozeman; Class A tennis: May 23-24, TBD; Class B-C tennis: May 23-25, TBD; Class AA softball: May 23-25, Belgrade; Class A softball: May 23-25, Lockwood; Class B-C softball: May 23-25, Huntley Project; Class AA-C track and field: May 24-25, Great Falls (Memorial Stadium); Class A-B track and field: May 24-25, Laurel (Sports Complex)

2024-25 school year

Class AA golf: Oct. 3-4, Kalispell; Class A golf: Oct. 4-5, Polson (Polson Bay Golf Course); All-state band, chorus and orchestra: Oct. 16-18, Billings; Cross country: Oct. 26, Missoula (University of Montana Golf Course); All-class volleyball: Nov. 14-16, Bozeman (Montana State University); Class AA speech: Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Belgrade; Class A speech and drama: Jan. 31-Feb. 1, TBD; Class B-C speech and drama: Jan. 31-Feb. 1, TBD; Swimming: Feb. 14-15, Great Falls (HS); All-class wrestling: Feb. 14-15, Billings (First Interstate at MetraPark); Class AA basketball: March 13-15, Bozeman (Montana State University); Class A basketball: March 13-15, Billings (First Interstate Arena at MetraPark); Class B basketball: March 13-15, Missoula (University of Montana); Class C basketball: March 12-15, Butte (Butte Civic Center); Solo and ensemble (east): May 2-3, Billings; Solo and ensemble (west): May 2-3, Missoula; Class B golf: May 13-14, Shelby (Marias Valley Golf & Country Club); Class C golf: May 12-17, TBD; All-class baseball: May 15-17, TBD; Class AA tennis: May 22-23, TBD; Class A tennis: May 22-23, TBD; Class B-C tennis: May 22-24, TBD; Class AA softball: May 22-24, Great Falls (Multi-Sports Complex); Class A softball: May 22-24, Columbia Falls; Class B-C softball: May 22-24, TBD; Class AA-A track and field: May 23-24, Kalispell (Legends Stadium); Class B-C track and field: May 23-24, TBD