Hardin's Kamber Good Luck (2) and Hardin's Ivery Fritzler (1) celebrate a win in-the semifinal round of the Class A state tournament in Billings on March 13 — the last day of high school basketball in Montana. On Tuesday, the MHSA delayed the return of the sport until practices start Dec. 7. Games will begin in January.

 MIKE CLARK, 406mtsports

BOZEMAN — The Montana High School Association has delayed the start of winter sports seasons by nearly three weeks to give the state’s communities and schools a chance to flatten the rising COVID-19 curve, Executive Director Mark Beckman said Tuesday.

Beckman told 406mtsports.com that practices for winter sports will begin Dec. 7 and games are set to begin after the new year. Practices originally were to start Nov. 19 and first basketball games and wrestling matches typically are the first week in December.

The decisions were made during an executive board meeting Tuesday morning in which more than 500 people were participants via Zoom, Beckman said.

“We’ll have some time now to work on requirements and considerations,” Beckman said. “A lot of those are similar to what’s been successful. I think the fall has gone really well, and I think schools will tell you that, too.”

More than 30 high school football games and numerous volleyball matches have been postponed or canceled, Beckman noted, but those have been tied to a small handful of COVID-19 cases or teams quarantining due to contact tracing.

Volleyball was especially noteworthy because it is played indoors, like basketball and wrestling, and yet required limited quarantining. Beckman said a big reason was eliminating multi-team events.

Volleyball districts and divisionals are still on as scheduled, though Beckman emphasized they will be subject to approval from local health officials. He added that while Class AA is going to a playoff format the MHSA is still searching for sites for the Class A, B and C tournaments.

Football, volleyball and soccer teams will be allowed six spectator passes for each uniform player, four for each alternate and manager, and two for each coach, and two for each cheerleader up to 12 cheerleaders. Because there are so many cross country runners and to comply with the Flathead County Health Department mandates, each participant will be allowed only two passes per competitor at the state meets in Kalispell, Beckman said.

There will be no student sections or bands at postseason events, he added.

As for winter, Beckman said the fall success and extra time has him hopeful the basketball, wrestling and swimming seasons will go on without interruption.

“Yes, I’m very optimistic,” he said. “With how well our fall has gone so far I think we can do the same for winter for sure. This delay will give us the time to monitor everything and keep a closer eye on it.”

Also during Tuesday's board meeting:

• Postseason soccer has been reduced from three weeks to two weeks.

• Fairview High was OK'd to remain in Class C.

• Speech, debate and drama can begin practice Oct. 19.

• The 2021 MHSA annual meeting initially scheduled for Butte will be held virtually. The meeting will be in Butte next year and Missoula in 2023.

