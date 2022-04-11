BILLINGS — Montana High School Association Executive Director Mark Beckman announced his retirement during a board meeting on Monday.
Beckman has served with the MHSA for 25 years.
He will be retiring on June 30, 2022. Beckman plans on retiring in his hometown of Butte.
Beckman was the assistant director for seven years and spent the last 18 years as the executive director.
In 1997, Beckman became the MHSA assistant director. He had been activities director at Anaconda High prior.
Beckman succeeded Jim Haugen, who was retiring, as executive director on July 1, 2004.
Before joining the MHSA, Beckman was a high school teacher, coach and activities director. Beckman was a boys and girls junior high and high school basketball coach with stops at Butte Central and Anaconda.
“I would like to thank the current MHSA Board and all the Board members I have served with over the past 25 years. I also want to thank my staff over the last 18 years for their dedicated and determined work on behalf of MHSA member schools and MOA officials,” Beckman said in a statement. “These committed employees assure that each area of their responsibilities is well taken care of so that coaches, players, fans and officials have the best possible experiences during regular season and post season sporting events and during fine art activities.
“Also, I wouldn’t be where I am today without all the support of my family, friends and all the people I worked with and for at Butte Central and Anaconda. And a special shout out to all my colleagues I have worked with from MHSA member schools over the years including administrators, coaches and officials. I value those relationships and friendships.”
Over the years, Beckman served a four-year term on the National Federation of High School State Associations Board of Directors, as well as serving as that board’s president during the 2019-2020 school year. He also served on the first NFHS Network Board of Directors, the NFHS Strategic Planning Committee and the NFHS Citizenship Committee. On June 30 in San Antonio, Beckman will be recognized as the NFHS Service Citation Award winner for Section 8.
Beckman is also on the Big Sky State Games board of directors. He is also a past president of the BSSG board of directors.
BSSG executive director Liana Susott said Beckman brings a wide range of attributes to his position with the grassroots sports festival.
“He brings all of his experience with all the different sports and all of his ability to work with officials, sponsors, and just the whole community and the whole state,” Susott said.
During his tenure as executive director, Beckman also helped the MHSA navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. The MHSA schedule is now back to normal after having the 2020 state basketball tournament canceled after the semifinals and co-state champions awarded due to the virus. The 2020 spring sports season was also canceled as a result of the crisis.
Susott said when the BSSG was held during the summer of 2020, she referred to Beckman for guidance.
“He has helped me tremendously, especially through COVID,” said Susott, who was in her first year as BSSG executive director during the 2020 event. “I was calling him every other day getting his suggestions and recommendations. He is one of the best.
“Mark cares about all sports, the communities, the whole state of Montana.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.