HELENA — Longtime associate and assistant director Brian Michelotti has been promoted to executive director of the Montana High School Association, the organization announced Thursday morning.
Michelotti, who has been associate director since 2018 and was hired as assistant director in 2005, becomes the MHSA's fifth executive director. He succeeds Mark Beckman, who retires June 30 after 25 years with the organization.
Michelotti’s responsibilities included managing corporate partnerships and technology and serving as the liaison for the sports of football, golf, wrestling and tennis. He will assume the responsibilities of executive director July 1.
Beckman is retiring after serving 18 years as executive director and seven years before that as assistant director.
The Executive Board made the decision to hire Michelotti. The MHSA is advertising for an assistant director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.