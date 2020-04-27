BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year award ceremony will go on.
The Billings-based group named the Athlete of the Year award finalists on Monday. Normally, the finalists are announced at a media party but this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the announcement was made in a press release.
Boys finalists are Josh Erbacher, basketball, football, Billings West; Julius Mims, basketball, track and field, Billings Skyview; Connor Ryan, football, track and field, West; Owen Smith, cross country, track and field, Billings Senior; and Cade Tyson, basketball, West.
Girls finalists are Maddie Albrecht, basketball, track and field, West; Willa Albrecht, basketball, track and field, West; Olivia Moten-Schell, basketball, volleyball, Billings Central; Jordan Roe, soccer, Skyview; and Elena Vandersloot, cross country, track and field, Senior.
“I’m really excited about this particular group,” said Midland Roundtable president Rocky Erickson. “They are not just great athletes, but some really good students and all-around great young people.”
The Athlete of the Year award nominees will be honored and the winners will be announced on May 13, but this year instead of a banquet it will be a virtual award ceremony with finalists and Roundtable officials in attendance. The presentation, sponsored by AMP, will be available for fans to watch on the Midland Roundtable's Facebook site via Facebook Live at 7 p.m. on May 13.
The awards were first presented in 1989. And while some traditional events have been canceled due to the virus, Erickson said the Roundtable felt it was important to continue the tradition of honoring the best male and female senior athletes in the city of Billings.
That is why the organization came up with the virtual plan.
“We think everybody needs some positive news right now and it’s very important for us to recognize the athletes,” Erickson said.
Montana has been under a stay-at-home order since March 28. Last week, Gov. Steve Bullock announced a plan to reopen the state.
Currently, the first phase of the plan is under implementation, but with crowds of 400 to 500 the normal at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center for an Athlete of the Year banquet, the traditional plan had to be nixed.
Erickson said there may be a chance, if Montana shows continued improvement of flattening the curve of COVID-19, that family members of the finalists could attend the presentation.
“There is a possibility if we go to phase two or phase three, if we can have their families there, we would invite the families,” he said. “At this point, it’s just the athletes but that could change.”
While the high school spring sports season was canceled because of the novel coronavirus, Erickson said the selection process did not change.
“Every year, when you decide who will be the finalists at the end of April, the spring sports season is not completed. You go by what those athletes did the year before,” he said. “We are in the same boat every year.”
Last year, Jesse Owens of West and Chrishon Dixon of Central shared the boys award. Tiahna Vladic, of Senior was the girls winner.
Erickson said the Roundtable hopes to make the event just as memorable for the 2020 class as it has been for all the others.
“It is important for us to honor the young people,” he said. “And we will do it the best way we possibly can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.