BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable announced on Thursday its Athlete of the Year finalists.

The male finalists are: Jacob Anderson, Billings West; Kade Boyd, Billings Central; Billy Carlson, West; Clay Oven, Central and Paolo Salminen, Billings Skyview.

The female finalists are: Layla Baumann, West; Lily Bland, Central; Charlize Davis, Skyview; Rylee Kogolshak, Billings Senior; and Kassidee Savaria, Skvyiew.

The Athlete of the Year Banquet, sponsored by AMP, is Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

Finalists are selected from this year's graduating senior class from the three Billings public high schools, Central and Lockwood High School.

The guest speaker will be Steve Keller, who recently retired as men's basketball coach at the University of Providence. Keller is also the boys basketball coach for the Montana team that will take on Wyoming this summer in the annual Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series.

Tickets for the banquet are $35 for an individual or a table for eight is available for $250.

For tickets, contact Kory Loberg at KoryL@universalawards.net.

Billings West's Kaitlin Grossman and Taco Dowler won the Athlete of the Year awards last year.

The awards date to 1989 and have been presented to the winners annually since.