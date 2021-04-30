BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable announced its male and female Athlete of the Year finalists on Friday morning.

Male finalists are: Junior Bergen, Billings Senior; Jacksen Burckley, Senior; Neil Daily, Billings West; Thomas Klepps, Senior and Marcus Wittman, Billings Central.

Female finalists are: Kendell Ellis, West; Isabelle Erickson, Central; Olivia LaBeau, Senior; Molly Molvig, Central and Kellan Wahl, Central.

Last year's winners of the award were Julius Mims of Billings Skyview and Maddie Albrecht of Billings West.

This year's banquet is Wednesday, May 12, at 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

Tables of eight are available for $250 and individual tickets cost $35. Email Kory Loberg to reserve a ticket at koryl@universalawards.net .

AMP is the sponsor of the Athlete of the Year banquet.

The guest speaker at the banquet will be Lance Lanning of Provision International.

