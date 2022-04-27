BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable announced the finalists for its Athlete of the Year awards on Wednesday via a press release.
Female finalists are Brooke Berry of Billings Skyview; Kaitlin Grossman of Billings West; Mya Hansen of Billings Central; Kennedy Venner of Billings Senior and Jaeden Wolff of West.
Male finalists are Isaiah Claunch, Caden Dowler, Taco Dowler and Drake Rhodes of West and Payton Sanders of Billings Skyview.
This year's banquet is May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. The guest speaker is retired Montana Tech football coach Bob Green.
Last year's winners were Neil Daily of West and Isabelle Erickson of Central.
The Athlete of the Year awards date to 1989. Billings high school senior athletes are eligible to be nominated for the boys and girls awards.
Tickets for the banquet, sponsored by AMP, can be purchased by contacting Kory Loberg via email at KoryL@universalawards.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.