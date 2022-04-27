BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable announced the finalists for its Athlete of the Year awards on Wednesday via a press release.

Female finalists are Brooke Berry of Billings Skyview; Kaitlin Grossman of Billings West; Mya Hansen of Billings Central; Kennedy Venner of Billings Senior and Jaeden Wolff of West.

Male finalists are Isaiah Claunch, Caden Dowler, Taco Dowler and Drake Rhodes of West and Payton Sanders of Billings Skyview.

This year's banquet is May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. The guest speaker is retired Montana Tech football coach Bob Green.

Last year's winners were Neil Daily of West and Isabelle Erickson of Central.

The Athlete of the Year awards date to 1989. Billings high school senior athletes are eligible to be nominated for the boys and girls awards. 

Tickets for the banquet, sponsored by AMP, can be purchased by contacting Kory Loberg via email at KoryL@universalawards.net.

