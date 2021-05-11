BILLINGS — The nominations have been turned in and finalists have been selected.
On Wednesday night at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, the winners of the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year award will be announced.
The annual banquet, sponsored by AMP, begins at 7 p.m.
The award has been presented annually to the best high school boys and girls senior athlete in the city of Billings since 1989.
Male finalists are: Junior Bergen, Billings Senior; Jacksen Burckley, Senior; Neil Daily, Billings West; Thomas Klepps, Senior; and Marcus Wittman, Billings Central.
Female finalists are: Kendell Ellis, West; Isabelle Erickson, Central; Olivia LaBeau, Senior; Molly Molvig, Central; and Kellan Wahl, Central.
The guest speaker is Lance Lanning of Provision International.
Last year's winners were Julius Mims of Skyview and Maddie Albrecht of West.
For information, email Kory Loberg at koryl@universalawards.net .
(Note: The following athlete information was provided by the Midland Roundtable.)
Boys nominees
Junior Bergen, Billings Senior
Football: A four-time letterman. First-team all-state at both quarterback and defensive back for the 2020 season. First-team all-state at receiver in 2018 and 2019, and first-team as a kickoff returner and defensive back in 2019. Second-team all-state at defensive back in 2018. A member of Senior's 2017 state title team. Selected for the 2021 East-West Shrine Game.
Basketball: Won four letters. Three times was named second-team all-conference.
College: Football at the University of Montana.
Jacksen Burckley, Billings Senior
Football: First-team all-state as a wide receiver last fall; also honorable mention all-state at kicker and punter. Second-team all-state kicker and honorable-mention punter in 2019. A three-time letterwinner. Chosen to play in the 2021 East-West Shrine Game.
Basketball: Lettered three times. Named honorable mention all-conference all three years as a varsity player.
College: Basketball at the University of Montana Western.
Neil Daily, Billings West
Football: First-team all-state and the Eastern AA defensive MVP as an outside linebacker, helping West to a state title game appearance last fall. Also second-team all-state at receiver in 2020; second-team as a linebacker in 2019. A three-time letterman. A 2021 East-West Shrine Game selection.
Basketball: Named first-team all-state as a junior and second-team as a senior. Lettered three times.
Track: A three-time letterwinner. A member of Missoula Sentinel's 2019 State AA championship team, placing third in the high jump, sixth in the 200 and second in the 400 relay. Third in the high jump at Sentinel in 2018. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
College: Football at Montana State University.
Thomas Klepps, Billings Senior
Football: A two-time second-team all-state selection at center (2019, 2020). Also an all-state long snapper as a senior. Won three letters. Team captain.
Wrestling: Captured two individual Class AA state championships, winning at 170 pounds as a senior and 160 pounds as a junior. Three-time team captain. Helped Broncs to four straight top-five team finishes, including second place as a senior and third in both his sophomore and junior seasons.
College: Undecided.
Marcus Wittman, Billings Central
Football: Class A all-state at quarterback as a senior in 2020. Led Rams to state title game appearance last fall. Also a first-team selection at defensive back. All-conference QB and DB as a junior. A member of Central's 2018 state championship team. Four-time letterwinner. Named to the roster of the 2021 East-West Shrine Game.
Basketball: Lettered four times and helped Central win state championships in 2021 and 2019. Named all-state as a junior and senior at point guard.
College: Football at Carroll College.
Girls nominees
Kendell Ellis, Billings West
Soccer: A three-time Class AA all-state selection as a goalkeeper and a four-time letterwinner. Backstopped West to the state championship as a junior in 2019. Helped the Bears to a third-place finish as a sophomore in 2018. A 2017 Black Whistle Award winner for sportsmanship.
Basketball: Won three letters. Captured a State AA co-championship as a junior when tournaments were halted due to COVID-19. Contributed to West's third-place finish at the state tournament this past season.
Track: Participating this season for the first time. Competing in shot put, discus and javelin.
College: Soccer at the University of St. Thomas (Minnesota).
Isabelle Erickson, Billings Central
Volleyball: A member of three Class A state title-winning teams (2017, 2018, 2020) and a runner-up finisher in 2019. Honorable mention all-state as a senior in 2020. Team captain and a three-time letterwinner.
Basketball: First-team all-state as a junior and senior, helping Rams to a co-championship in 2020 and a second-place finish as a senior this past season. Second-team all-state as a sophomore and honorable mention as a freshman. Won four letters. Team captain for three years.
College: Basketball at Carroll College.
Olivia LaBeau, Billings Senior
Volleyball: Two-time team captain and winner of three letters. Second-team all-state and first-team all-conference as a senior in 2021. Second-team all-state and all-conference in 2020.
Basketball: A co-winner of Senior's team MVP award for the 2020-21 campaign. Three-time letterwinner and two-time team captain.
College: Volleyball at Montana Tech.
Molly Molvig, Billings Central
Soccer: A four-year varsity starter and letterwinner, and an all-state and all-conference selection as a junior and senior. Played in three state title matches with the Rams, winning as a sophomore in 2018. Team captain.
Basketball: Two-year starter helped Central to a co-Class A state title in 2020 and a runner-up finish as a senior in 2021. Team captain and was a four-year letterwinner. A second-team all-conference pick as a senior.
Track: Participating this season for the first time. Has qualified for the Class A state meet in the 100, 200, 400 and 400 relay.
College: Soccer at Carroll College.
Kellan Wahl, Billings Central
Soccer: Appeared in three Class A state championship matches, captured a title with the Rams in 2018 as a sophomore. Won four letters. A 2020 Black Whistle Award winner for sportsmanship.
Basketball: Lettered three times. A member of Central's 2020 Class A co-state title team and its runner-up squad this past season.
Track: The 2019 Class A 200-meter state champion. Placed second in the 100 at state that year as a sophomore. A five-time medalist in two full seasons, also placing second in the 200, third in the 100 and fourth in the triple jump as a freshman. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
College: Track and field at Rocky Mountain College.
