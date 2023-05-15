BILLINGS — It is spring and the big awards night is fast approaching.

And in the Magic City, that must mean the annual Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Banquet is on tap.

Ten outstanding finalists have been selected and on Wednesday night at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, all will be celebrated for their athletic achievements.

The annual Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Banquet, sponsored by AMP, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday and after all the finalists have been recognized for their achievements, the big moment awaits as the male and female athletes of the year will be announced.

The male finalists are: Jacob Anderson, Billings West; Kade Boyd, Billings Central; Billy Carlson, West; Clay Oven, Central and Paolo Salminen, Billings Skyview.

The female finalists are: Layla Baumann, West; Lily Bland, Central; Charlize Davis, Skyview; Rylee Kogolshak, Billings Senior; and Kassidee Savaria, Skyview.

Finalists were selected among nominations from this year’s graduating senior class from the three Billings public high schools, Billings Central and Lockwood High School.

The prestigious awards date to 1989 and have been presented to the winners annually since.

West's Kaitlin Grossman and Taco Dowler were honored as the winners last year.

The guest speaker will be Steve Keller, who recently retired as men's basketball coach at the University of Providence. Keller is also the boys basketball coach for the Montana team that will take on Wyoming this summer in the annual Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series.

(Note: The following athlete information on the finalists for the awards was provided by the Midland Roundtable.)

Boys

Jacob Anderson, West

Basketball: Played basketball for two years at West.

Football: The offensive and defensive tackle was a second-team all-state selection in 2020 and first-team all-state pick in 2021 and 2022. Overall, he played football for four years.

Track: As a junior he was 14th in the shot put at state and as a sophomore he was seventh in the shot put and third in the discus at state. A three-year- participant in track and field, Anderson missed his freshman year as the season was canceled due to the virus.

College: Football at Oregon State.

Kade Boyd, Central

Basketball: Boyd played basketball for four years and was an all-conference pick.

Football: Boyd, who was selected to play in the Shrine Game at running back, was an all-state football player in both 2021 and 2022 for the Rams. A two-time team captain, he was the Class A rushing leader in 2021 and all-class touchdown leader in 2022 and is Central’s all-time touchdown leader. Overall, he played football for four years.

Track and field: Boyd participated in track every year but the season canceled by COVID-19 and was fifth in the 400 at state in 2021.

College: Football at Montana Tech.

Billy Carlson, West

Basketball: A three-year letterman and was also a team captain. Chosen to play for Montana in the annual Midland Roundtable all-star basketball series with Wyoming. Carlson was also the 2022 Eastern AA defensive player of the year and was a first-team all-state choice this past year, when he was also the Eastern AA’s Most Outstanding Player on defense.

Football: A four-year letterman, he was an honorable mention all-conference safety. Was a team captain for the Golden Bears.

Track: Three-year letterman.

College: Undecided.

Clay Oven, Central

Basketball: A three-year participant in basketball for the Rams.

Football: A four-year participant in football, he was first-team all-state in both 2022 and 2023 and selected to the East-West Shrine game at inside linebacker.

Track: A three-year participant in track and field, he was all-state in 2021 and 2022. He was second in the long jump and 400 at state as a sophomore. Last year, Oven was fifth in the 400 and long jump at state.

College: Football at Montana

Paolo Salminen, Skyview

Football: A four-year football player for the Falcons, Salminen was an all-state honorable mention selection at guard in 2022.

Wrestling: A state champion as a junior and senior, he was undefeated over his final two seasons with a 38-0 mark as a junior and 40-0 mark as a senior. Has a career record of 132-12 with 115 career pins and 78 consecutive wins. He was second place as a freshman and third place as a sophomore at state. He was a USAW All-American in 2022.

College: Wrestling at Wyoming.

Girls

Layla Baumann, West

Basketball: Four-year participant. Honorable mention all-state in 2020, second-team all-state in 2021, first-team all-state in 2022 and first-team all-state in 2023. Selected for the Midland Roundtable Montana all-star basketball team that will play Wyoming this summer. A member of state title winning teams in 2020 and 2023.

Track: A two-year letterwinner and has qualified for state in multiple events this season.

College: Basketball at Montana State Billings

Lily Bland, Central

Basketball: A four-year participant and first-team all-state this past season. Bland was an all-conference honorable mention selection in 2021-22. A member of the Rams’ 2020 state championship team.

Soccer: A four-year letterwinner, she was first-team all-state the past two seasons and second-team all-conference the two years prior. A member of this past season’s state-title winning Rams squad.

College: Michigan

Charlize Davis, Skyview

Basketball: A two-year letterwinner, Davis was a member of the Falcons 2022 state championship team. She was a second-team all-conference pick this past season.

Soccer: Davis earned a letter all four years and led the Falcons in scoring her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. An all-state selection in 2022, Davis was all-conference in both 2020 and 2021.

Track: Was a member of the Falcons third-place 400-relay team at state in 2022. Her 100-meter hurdles time of 15.29 seconds is currently the best in the state.

College: Soccer at Rocky Mountain College.

Rylee Kogolshak, Senior

Swimming: A state champion in the 100 breaststroke as a sophomore for Hardin before transferring to Senior. She was also second in the 50 free at the state meet in 2021 for the Bulldogs. As a freshman, she was second in the State A meet in the 50 free and third in the 100 breaststroke. A two-year letterwinner.

Volleyball: A member of the Broncs’ State AA volleyball championship squad and the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year this past season. She was also second-team all-state as a junior in volleyball. A four-year letterwinner.

Wrestling: A member of the Broncs’ state AA championship wrestling team this winter. She was the state runner-up at 165 pounds this season. She placed third at 170 pounds in 2022. A two-year letterwinner.

College: Volleyball at Montana State Billings.

Kassidee Savaria, Skyview

Wrestling: A three-time state champion (205, 205, 185) for the Falcons, claiming first place at all three of the MHSA state tournaments ever held. Her career record is 74-1 in girls competition with 74 pins. She is ranked seventh in her weight class in the nation.

College: Undecided.