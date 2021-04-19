BILLINGS — The Billings-based Midland Roundtable plans on having its annual Athlete of the Year banquet on Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
Last year, the prestigious event was a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus crisis and Julius Mims of Billings Skyview and Maddie Albrecht of Billings West were the winners.
Winners of the award are selected from a group of five boys and five girls finalists, who are boys and girls high school senior athletes in the city of Billings.
At the Roundtable's gathering on Wednesday it was announced 200 people would be allowed at the banquet and social distancing would be in place.
The speaker for the event will be announced at a later date.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit the Midland Roundtable website at midlandroundtable.com.
The Roundtable will also host the Top 10 track and field meet on Tuesday, May 4, at the Laurel Sports Complex with a 3:30 p.m. start.
