MILES CITY — Skyla Pierson of Deer Lodge has signed with the women's volleyball program at Miles Community College.
Pierson is a 5-foot-10 middle/outside hitter from Powell County High School.
She is a two-time first team all-conference and all-state selection for the Wardens.
Pierson lettered four years in volleyball at Deer Lodge. She is also a letter-winner in basketball (two years) and softball (three years).
During her senior season in volleyball, Pierson accounted for 239 kills, 248 digs, 48 aces and 37 blocks.