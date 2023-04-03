MILES CITY — Skyla Pierson of Deer Lodge has signed with the women's volleyball program at Miles Community College.

Pierson is a 5-foot-10 middle/outside hitter from Powell County High School.

She is a two-time first team all-conference and all-state selection for the Wardens.

Pierson lettered four years in volleyball at Deer Lodge. She is also a letter-winner in basketball (two years) and softball (three years).

During her senior season in volleyball, Pierson accounted for 239 kills, 248 digs, 48 aces and 37 blocks.