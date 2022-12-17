MILES CITY — Alora Baker, a three-sport high school athlete from Miles City, is staying home after signing to play volleyball and basketball at Miles Community College next season.

The 6-foot Baker lettered in volleyball during her junior and senior years. She received second-team all-conference recognition this season as a middle blocker and outside hitter.

She is currently in her senior season of basketball with the Cowgirls. Baker lettered as a sophomore and junior.

In track, Baker was an all-conference selection in the high jump and 400-meter relay.

