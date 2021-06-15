BAKER — Miles City's Chalee Harms and Hobson's Taten Erickson are the all-around year-end champions for 2021 after their performances at the Montana High School Rodeo Association State Finals last week at the Fallon County Arena.
Harms was the year-end winner in girls cutting and cowhorse, finished second in poles and barrels, and was fourth in breakaway. At the State Finals, she was first in girls cutting, cowhorse and poles en route to the all-around championship.
Harms entered as the defending state champion. She won her third consecutive girls cutting crown.
Erickson was second in tie-down roping on the way to his crown.
The rookie boy all-around winner was Cash Trexler of Corvallis and for the girls it was Mollie Mae Ruth of Big Timber.
Haven Wolstein of Helena was a year-end winner in two events: Goat tying and breakaway. Wolstein won goats at the finals.
Jacy Johnson of Whitehall was the Shooting Sports .22 winner and Gavin Garrison of Glen took Shooting Sports — Shotgun.
The top four year-end points winners qualify for nationals in Lincoln, Nebraska, next month.
2021 YEAR END WINNERS
Boys Cutting: 1. Ryatt Fraser, Fromberg; 2. Roan Burrows, Miles City; 3. Walker Story, Dillon; 4. Colton Turbiville, Rhame, N.D.; 5. Kasey Forum, Nashua.
Girls Cutting: 1. Chalee Harms, Miles City; 2. Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber; 3. Harley Meged, Miles City.
Cowhorse: 1. Chalee Harms, Miles City; 2. Rayne Warneke, Great Falls; 3. Walker Story, Dillon; 4. Harley Meged, Miles City; 5. Erin McGinley, Bozeman.
Goat tying: 1. Haven Wolstein, Helena; 2. Erin McGinley, Bozeman; 3. Murphy Gaasch, Dillon; 4. Mylee Welch, Joliet; 5. Kassidy Dunagan, Whitehall.
Steer Wrestling: 1. T.J. Sigman, Dillon; 2. Cole Detton, Great Falls; 3. Sam Petersen, Helena; 4. Chance Story, Dillon; 5. Jack Cornwell, Glasgow.
Bareback: 1. Sam Petersen, Helena; 2. Will Norstrom, East Helena; 3. Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena; 4. Spur Owens, Helena; 5. Ty Owens, Helena.
Pole Bending: 1. Lexi Murer, Bigfork; 2. Chalee Harms, Miles City; 3. Rachel Ward, Philipsburg; 4. Kate Wiening, Belgrade; 5. McKenna Schroeder, Roscoe.
Saddle Bronc: 1. Garrett Cunningham, Broadus; 2. Cole Trexler, Corvallis; 3. Quanah Glade, Miles City; 4. Payton Kuntz, Miles City; 5. Kyler Afrank, Baker.
Tie Down: 1. Zane Schroeder, Roscoe; 2. Taten Erickson, Hobson; 3. Cash Trexler, Corvallis; 4. Cole Helm, Miles City; 5. Roan Burrows, Miles City.
Breakaway: 1. Haven Wolstein, Helena; 2. Erin McGinley, Bozeman; 3. Murphay Gaasch, Dillon; 4. Chalee Harms, Miles City; 5. Rachel Ward, Philipsburg.
Team Roping: 1. Cash Trexler/Cole Trexler, Corvallis; 2. Holden Meged, Miles City/Trey Fleming, Worden; 3. Gavin Garrison, Glen/Tristen Selzer, Wisdom; 4. Clay Helm/Cole Helm, Miles City; 5. Jayson Carl, Ballantine/Gunnar Plenty, Garryowen.
Barrel Racing: 1. Lacey Lawrence, Jordan; 2. Chalee Harms, Miles City; 3. Alexis McDonald, Gardiner; 4. Laney Johnson, Havre; 5. McKenna Schroeder, Roscoe.
Bull Riding: 1. Trey Knight, Wibaux; 2. Gavin Knutson, Polson; 3. Caden Fitzpatrick, Polson; 4. Devyn Hundley, Darby; 5. Spur Owens, Helena.
All-Around Boy: Taten Erickson, Hobson.
All-Around Girl: Chalee Harms, Miles City.
Rookie Boy All-Around: Cash Trexler, Corvallis
Rookie Girl All-Around: Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber.
2020 STATE FINALS AWARDS
All-Around Boys: Roan Burrows, Miles City
All-Around Girls: Chalee Harms, Miles City
Boys Cutting: Roan Burrows, Miles City
Girls Cutting: Chalee Harms, Miles City
Cowhorse: Chalee Harms, Miles City
Pole Bending: Chalee Harms, Miles City
Tie Down: Zane Schroeder, Roscoe
Steer Wrestling: Kyler Afrank, Baker
Barrel Racing: Lacey Lawrence, Jordan
Team Roping: Cole Trexler/Cash Trexler, Corvallis
Goat Tying: Haven Wolstein, Helena
Bareback: Will Norstrom, East Helena
Saddle Bronc: Garrett Cunningham, Broadus
Bull Riding: Gavin Knutson, Polson
Breakaway: Randi Taranto, Bozeman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.