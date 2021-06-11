Montana High School Rodeo Association state championships (copy)

Chalee Harms of Miles City competes last year at the Montana High School Rodeo Association State Finals in Baker. Harms, the two-time reigning all-around champion, leads three events and is second in two. 

BAKER — Chalee Harms of Miles City is first in barrel racing, pole bending and girls cutting and second in breakaway and cowhorse at the Montana High School Rodeo Association State Finals.

Harms, the defending all-around champion at state, had a time of 15.66 seconds in the barrel racing to lead by 1.5 points, racked up 144.5 points to lead the cutting by four, and had a time of 21.23 to score 85 points in pole bending. She fashioned 83 points in the breakaway with her 3.22 time to trail Haven Wolstein of Helena by seven and her two-day score of 264 has her four points behind Rayna Warneke of Great Falls.

Harms also was 11th in goat tying.

The event continued Friday and concludes at noon Saturday with the championships rounds. The top four year-end points leaders qualify for nationals in Lincoln, Nebraska, next month. 

Other high school winners Thursday at the Fallon County Arena:

Bareback: Will Norstrom, East Helena, 79.5 (90 points).

Bareback Steer: Gabe Stahl, Shepherd, 139.

Boys Cutting: Kasey Forum, Nashua, 141.0 (72 points).

Bull Riding: Trey Knight, Wibaux, 68.6 (86 points).

Steer Wrestling: Cole Detton, Great Falls, 7.7 (88 points).

Team Roping: Cash Trexler/Cole Trexler, Corvallis, 8.26 (87 points).

Tie-Down: Taten Erickson, Hobson, 12.32 (86 points).

Saddle Bronc: Garrett Cunningham, Broadus, 77.0 (90 points).

Goat Tying: Mary Gibson, Havre, 7.27 seconds (90 points).

