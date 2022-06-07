MISSOULA — A pair of Missoula players earned Montana High School Lacrosse League all-state honors.
Carter Polanchek, a Missoula Hellgate student playing out of Missoula Wild Lacrosse Club, was named as the first-team goalie and Colton Crass, a Missoula Sentinel student who plays for Spartan Lacrosse Club, was named as the first-team long-stick midfielder.
Polanchek, with 11 games in the net, allowed 101 goals on 264 attempts for a 61.7 save percentage. His team went 5-6. One of his best games in the goal came against the Billings Bearcats in early April as he allowed just three goals on 17 attempts with 14 saves. He allowed under 10 goals five times and allowed a high of 14 against Helena West in a loss. In two wins over the Spartan Club, Polanchek recorded 33 total saves and allowed 14 goals across the outings.
Crass and the Spartans went 2-9, but the midfielder had plenty of highlights as the season went along. He scored a handful of goals with four, dished out a pair of assists — both coming in the same game against Great Falls in a 13-10 win — and picked up a team-high 96 ground balls.
Other players who received recognition on the first team where: Mekhi Davis, Last Chance Lacrosse - Helena West; Jacob Johnson, Bozeman Lacrosse; Jackson Wanderer, Bozeman; Luke Bilau, Glacier Lacrosse, Taigen Hagen, Last Chance - Helena East; Max Kimball; Yellowstone Valley Lacrosse; Dylan Christman, Last Chance - Helena East; Sullivan Luckay, Bozeman; John Wetmore, Billings High School Lacrosse; Brady Swenson, Last Chance - Helena East.
Second-team members were: Truett Ames, Last Chance - Helena West; Gabe Fjheld, Glacier; Reece McIntosh, Great Falls; Keegan Chenoweth, Great Falls; Chase Egan, Yellowstone; Liam Walker, Last Chance - Helena West; Sawyer Campbell, Last Chance - Helena West; Bridger Jones, Glacier; Lucas Valdez, Yellowstone; Braden Greeno, Yellowstone; Shay Schroeder, Last Chance - Helena West; Matteo Bugni, Last Chance - Helena West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.