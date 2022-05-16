MISSOULA — Ryne Nelson has been named head football coach and Maddie Keast head girls basketball coach for Missoula Hellgate, the school announced Monday.
Nelson joins the staff after seven years of coaching at Frenchtown, including five as head football coach. He is replacing Mick Morris, who has accepted an assistant principal position with Helena Public Schools.
Keast, a former Montana Lady Griz player and Sentinel grad, joins the Knights after serving as head girls coach at Missoula Loyola last season. She is replacing co-head coaches Rob and Brady Henthorn.
—406mtsports.com
