MISSOULA — The inaugural Spartan Athletics Hall of Fame banquet, honoring Missoula Sentinel standouts from the past, will be held as part of homecoming festivities in September.

The inductees will be introduced before the varsity football game on Sept. 22 and then inducted at a banquet on Sept. 23. Tickets for the banquet are available online at mcpsmt.org/Page/18809.

The list of five honorees includes:

Jug Beck (coached 1955-1993): 12 state wrestling team titles; 10 team titles in a row 1960-1969; coached 76 individual state champions; Montana wrestling coach of the Year 1967-1969; NHSACA coach of the year 1972; Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame 1982; NHSACA Hall of Fame 1997.

Gene Davis (Class of 1963): Four-time state wrestling champion with 66-0 high school record; NCAA national champion at Oklahoma State in 1966; USA Olympian 1972, 1976; USA Olympic bronze medalist 1976; Coached USA to gold medal in Pan Am Games 1979; National Wrestling Hall of Fame; 17-year coach of Athletes in Action.

Mike Lewis (Class of 1964): state basketball champion 1964; undefeated junior and senior seasons at 49-0; all-state from 1962 to 1964; high school All-American 1964; Duke basketball team; all-ACC Team 1967-1968; NCAA All-American 1968; ACC rebounding champion 1966, 1968; Played professionally in the ABA.

Karen Deden (Class of 1987): state basketball champion 1985; state volleyball champion 1985, 1986, 1987; five-time state tournament MVP; University of Washington four-year starter; Pac-10 Freshman of the Year 1988; all-Pac-10, Kodak All-American 1988-1991; USA Junior National Team 1989; Pan-American Team 1995; Professional player in Japan and France 1991-1995; American Basketball League 1996-1998; Sentinel girls basketball coach for 21 years, with state titles in 2012-2014.

Ristine Olson Sutton (Class of 2003): 96-0 high school tennis record; four-time Montana state singles champion; four-year varsity basketball letter winner; Nationally ranked in high school; Winter Super Nationals doubles finalist 2001; Junior Federation Cup 2002; International Clay & Hard Court singles qualifier 2002; University of Texas tennis team; Undefeated Big-12 singles regular seasons 2003-2005; University of Texas team co-MVP 2003.

