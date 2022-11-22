MISSOULA — Wade Sellers has been hired as softball coach and Dylan Reynolds as track & field coach at Missoula Sentinel, the school announced Tuesday.
Official hirings are pending MCPS School Board approval.
Sellers was instrumental as an assistant coach for the Spartan softball team during the 2022 season. He has extensive experience with adult and youth softball and baseball in Missoula. He has worked in both coaching and administrative positions since 1995.
“My goal in joining the Sentinel Softball program is to become part of and aid in the progression of a youth sports program that is devoted to the development of student athletes, specifically, softball players with the highest level of respect and sportsmanship for themselves, their team, and the game,” Sellers said.
Reynolds has coached both hurdles and sprints at Sentinel since 2013. During those years, he helped develop state champions. He also coached boys state in sprints and relays.
Reynolds is a graduate of Florence-Carlton High School who went on to compete in track and field for the University of Montana from 2013-17. He was a four-time all-Big Sky Conference performer in the 400 hurdles and 4X400 relay.
“Dylan will do a great job continuing a culture of character building and competitive spirit on and off the track and field,” former Sentinel track coach Craig Mettler said.
—406mtsports.com
