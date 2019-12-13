MISSOULA — Three junior members of the Women’s Montana Alpha Cycling Team will compete in the Cyclocross National Championships Saturday in Lakewood, Washington.
The athletes are members of the Missoula-based MT Alpha Cycling, whose mission is to motivate and support women and junior girls by helping them cultivate bike skills and confidence in and out of competition.
Competing for MT Alpha will be Hellgate freshman Elsa Westenfelder, Washington Middle School eighth-grader Gillian Millar and Sussex School eighth-grader Ellen Davis. All three will compete in the Junior Category (ages 13-15 years old).
Westenfelder, Millar and Davis began riding in the MT Alpha Junior Program at age 9. They participated in the weekly team rides and weekend-long riding camps that MT Alpha organizes for girls ages 9-12 with its adult members serving as coaches.
“MT Alpha offers a haven for women to support each other and feel confident in a typically male dominated sport,” said Jamie Terry, president of the volunteer nonprofit MT Alpha. “We could not be more excited to be part of the community that has supported these young women as they develop as cyclists, athletes and young women.”
All three cyclists competed locally in the Missoula Cyclocross Series and the Inland Pacific Northwest Cyclocross Series out of Coeur' D'alene this fall to gain points toward Nationals. While they will compete in the Junior Category at Nationals, they raced in the elite women’s field this season, often earning spots on the podium.
In addition to the MT Alpha Cycling Team, several other Missoula high school athletes will compete at Nationals, including Ivan Gallego, Disa Dougherty and Porter Melvin.
Bill Speltz, Missoulian
