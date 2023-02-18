Montana athletes medal in 2023 Simplot Games finals Feb 18, 2023 Feb 18, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save POCATELLO, Idaho — Five Montana athletes experienced the podium Saturday during the final day of indoor track and field competition at the 43rd Simplot Games.Emerson Hamma of Great Falls took second place in the freshman boys 1,600 meters. He was joined on the podium by Dylan Hill of Helena, who placed fourth.The Mountain West Track Club of Missoula placed third in the boys 1,600 sprint relay. Field-event finalists included Taylor Searle of Hamilton with a second-place finish in the pole vault and Rowley Dupras of Missoula finishing third in the high jump.More than 2,000 athletes from across the U.S., Canada, and Australia participated in the Simplot Games.The Simplot Games remain the nation’s premier high school indoor track and field event, with the competition being held at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Simplot Games Track And Field Pocatello, Idaho Prep-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments Montana State women hold off Montana for another home Brawl of the Wild win Joy of basketball: Billings West boys find the fun, pick up a win against Billings Senior Missoula Big Sky Eagles shock Missoula Hellgate Knights on Audrey Hale's buzzer-beater No Wacker, no worries: Underclass core driving Melstone girls hoops amid 18-game streak
