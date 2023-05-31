FORT SHAW — The Montana Coaches Association announced in a news release Wednesday that a number of high school coaches from the recently-completed spring season had been selected as Coach of the Year honorees in their respective spring sports.
Those awarded will be honored at the MCA Awards Ceremony on July 27 at Great Falls CMR.
The following names selected by member coaches for the spring season were:
Girls tennis
- AA: Brian Hanford, Missoula Hellgate
- A: Bob Hislop, Polson
- B-C: Molly Pasma, Simms
Boys tennis
- AA: Colter Curey, Bozeman Gallatin
- A: Bob Hislop, Polson
- B-C: Patti Danforth, Missoula Loyola
Softball
- AA: Abigail Snipes, Kalispell Glacier
- A: Coleman Rockwell, Billings Central
- B-C: Tyson Anderson, Conrad-Choteau
Baseball
- Brad Fisher, Polson
Girls track and field
- AA: Jesse Zentz, Helena
- A: Spencer Huls, Corvallis
- B: Wes Lindeen, Huntley Project
- C: Judy Kaul, Plentywood
Boys track and field
- AA: Lon Carter, Helena Capital
- A: Spencer Huls, Corvallis
- B: Sarah Layng, Jefferson
- C: Laura Arthun, Manhattan Christian
Girls golf
- B: Travis Clark, Shelby
- C: Tom Hubers, Manhattan Christian
Boys golf
- B: Mark Torney, Anaconda
- C: Tom Hubers, Manhattan Christian