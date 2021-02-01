INDIANAPOLIS — Montana High School Association associate director Brian Michelotti will be honored this summer with a National Federation of State High School Associations Citations award.
Overall, the NFHS will honor eight recipients for 2021. Each of the honorees have been leaders in their state high school associations and were approved by the NFHS board of directors.
The award honors "individuals who have made contributions to the NFHS, state high school associations, athletic director and coaching professions, the officiating avocation and fine arts/performing arts programs" according to a press release from the NFHS.
Michelotti is in his 16th year as assistant and associate director of the MHSA. He handles the sports of football, golf, tennis and wrestling and also serves as the MHSA’s technology director, sports medicine liaison and sportsmanship liaison, according to the release. He is currently a member of the NFHS Football Rules and Technology Committees, and previously served on the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and National Records Committee. He is also the longtime state wrestling tournament manager for the all-class event normally held at the Metra.
Michelotti and the other honorees will receive their awards June 30 at the annual NFHS Summer Meeting in Orlando, Florida.
