HELENA — The Montana High School Association will offer digital ticketing for certain 2021-2022 postseason athletic events the organization announced in a press release earlier this week.
The GoFan digital ticketing and event management platform has been adopted nationwide as a fast, secure way for high school fans to purchase tickets and attend events the release stated.
“The MHSA is confident that GoFan will improve the postseason tournament fan experience for buying and redeeming tickets while at the same time making event management much more efficient,” said Mark Beckman, MHSA Executive Director, in the news release. “We’re proud to partner with GoFan and look forward to providing digital ticketing for future MHSA regular season and tournament events.”
“It’s an honor to announce our 39th state association partner, the MHSA. We look forward to working with Montanans across the state to make their high school event experiences first class,” BJ Pilling, GoFan CEO, was quoted in the press release. “GoFan is quickly becoming a staple for high school athletics nationwide as fans continue to adopt digital tools and embrace innovation.”
If schools are interested in this platform for their regular season contests, contact Brian Michelotti at the MHSA office.
Fans can purchase tickets online through their school’s personalized GoFan page for each event or conveniently through their smartphone using a web browser or the GoFan app. Through the transition to the touchless ticketing option, cash sales will still be available at the gate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.