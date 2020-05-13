BILLINGS — As high school and junior high rodeos crank back up, the Montana High School Rodeo Association has been given the go ahead to hold its state finals in Baker.

The Fallon County Health Board gave the MHSRA clearance on Monday to hold the state rodeo, according to association state secretary Laurie Harrell. The state finals are slated for June 4-6.

The junior high state finals, scheduled for Sidney at the end of this month, are still awaiting clearance.

Meanwhile, a full weekend of events are scheduled for Billings this Thursday through Sunday. All the following events are to be held at Miller’s Horse Palace:

Thursday: Billings high school rodeos 1 and 2 are scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Friday: Forsyth high school rodeos 1 and 2 start at 8 a.m.

Saturday: Billings Junior High/Youth Rodeo Association, 9 a.m.

Sunday: Forsyth Junior High/Youth Rodeo Association, 9 a.m.

While Montana remains in Phase 1 of Gov. Steve Bullock’s re-opening plan, no spectators other than immediate family will be allowed at events.

The social distancing guidelines set forth by the re-opening plan must be followed, as well.

