BILLINGS — Billings West repeated as the AA Cup winner.

All Class AA schools are entered in a points chase for all varsity sports and speech and debate.

Sixteen points are awarded for a team state championship down to one point for each of the varsity sports and speech and debate at the Class AA level.

The award, which dates to the 2018-19 school year, is sanctioned by the Class AA activities directors.

A traveling trophy will be awarded to West High representatives at the summer principals and activities directors meeting later this month in Bozeman.

The order of finish was: Billings West 225, Bozeman 221, Bozeman Gallatin 217.5, Missoula Hellgate 207.5, Kalispell Glacier 206.5, Missoula Sentinel 185, Helena Capital 177, Billings Skyview 174, Billings Senior 172, Helena 165.5, Kalispell Flathead 151.5, Great Falls 139, Great Falls CMR 136, Missoula Big Sky 126.5, Butte 109, Belgrade 107.