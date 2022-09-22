The Montana High School Association has released the names of the 2021-22 National Federation of State High School Association Officials of the Year for Montana.
The list includes Craig Thompson of Billings (boys' basketball), Cory Thompson of Great Falls (girls' basketball), Joel Fuhrmann of Charlo (football), Stephen Boone of Whitefish (boys' soccer), Dan Jankowski of Helena (girls' soccer), Tim Hofferber of Billings (softball), Lea Potoczny of Great Falls (volleyball) and Joe Sol of Missoula (wrestling).
The NFHS Officials' Association annually recognizes officials in each state for the commitment they make to young people who participate in activities throughout the country.
Nominees for this award must exemplify the highest standards of ethical conduct, moral character and carry the endorsement of their respective state high school association, according to a press release from the MHSA.
