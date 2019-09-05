BILLINGS — New members are welcome to join the Billings-based Midland Roundtable.
The group of sports enthusiasts meets monthly during the high school and college sports seasons. The first meeting of the Roundtable was Thursday at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center and the four Billings high school football coaches and Rocky Mountain College football coach Chris Stutzriem were the special guests.
The motto of the Roundtable is "Devoted to foster and perpetuate more and better sports."
The group annually hosts the Athlete of the Year Banquet, the Top 10 Track and Field Meet and the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series.
Membership in the Midland Roundtable is $50. Members are charged $10 for lunch at the monthly gatherings and non-members are charged $15. Members also receive free admission to the Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball game in Billings and free admission to the Top 10 track meet.
The group will meet twice this month as the Montana State Billings, Rocky and Billings high school cross country head coaches will be the special guests on Sept. 19 at noon at the Billings Hotel.
October will also feature two gatherings as on Oct. 3, the Billings high school soccer head coaches will be the special guests at noon at the Billings Hotel. On Oct. 17, the group will gather as the RMC and MSUB and Billings high school volleyball head coaches are the special guests at noon at the Billings Hotel.
The Roundtable is scheduled to gather once a month November through June and generally the get-together is the first Thursday of the month at noon at the Billings Hotel. The public is welcome at the gatherings.
For information, attend a Roundtable meeting or call Roundtable president Rocky Erickson at 690-1832.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.