BILLINGS — Taco Dowler wasn’t sure when or how, but he was sure. At some point, thought the Billings West receiver and defensive back, Billings Senior lineman Caleb Romero would be tagging him on social media.
Sure enough, on Monday, there it was.
“(One) last battle with old friend @DowlerTaco,” read Romero’s Twitter post.
Romero had Photoshopped his Broncs’ jersey number — 75 — onto an image of The Joker from the Batman movie series. Romero also dressed Batman in Dowler’s No. 14.
“Good luck Caleb,” Dowler responded. “It’ll be fun.”
West and Senior will play football for the 65th time Friday night at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. For Romero, the chance to suit up one final time — unless there is a playoff meeting in their future — against some friends he made long ago made him a bit wistful.
Romero attended Will James Middle School in sixth grade and would play football at recess with the likes of Dowler, Taco’s brother Caden and several other current Golden Bears.
Following that year, Romero attended Lewis & Clark, though he said he and Taco continued to stay in touch, mostly through social media now.
For Romero, Monday’s tweet was all in good fun.
“I’m just trying to hype the game up,” said Romero, who carries “The Joker” as one of his nicknames, thus the theme of Monday’s tweet. “This could be the last time I’ll ever play against Taco. I played a lot of recess football with him, so I thought it would be pretty cool to do something fun like that.”
Dowler knew that Romero posted about the Broncs’ opponents each game week, and he figured it was his time to be Romero’s target.
“Usually on Mondays, no matter who he is playing, he posts a Snapchat story about the other team and I just knew it was going to be me this weekend,” Dowler said. “He’s just a funny kid.”
West holds the advantage 39-24-1 (the lone tie coming in 1970) and has won the previous three games. But you’d have to go back seven years to find a game you could define as close.
Since West’s 20-8 win in 2014, the average margin of victory in the past seven games of this series is 30.4 points. The run includes a 38-9 win by Senior in the first round of the 2015 playoffs. The closest game in this time span was West’s 33-14 win in 2019.
The Bears enter the game as the No. 2 Class AA team in the 406mtsports.com rankings and have won five straight after a season-opening loss at No. 1 Missoula Sentinel. Senior is 4-2 and coming off a 31-28 last-minute win over Bozeman.
“It’s so hard to think you might never see those players you’ve played against your whole life again,” Romero said. “I’ve played against these guys, you know, in basketball … middle school … when you’re playing for a long time you kind of build that friendship, that rivalry friendship.”
Dowler, who is 35 yards shy of becoming West’s all-time leader in receiving yards, agreed there was a level of respect among the players, even if the school rivalry is considered a fierce one.
Plus, he added, he’s more than happy to take on the persona of a superhero.
“I don’t recall Batman losing, but I guess I’ll be Batman for the week,” Dowler said. “That’s just funny to me. I love it.”
Another Lockwood first
It’s been a season of firsts for a lot of varsity programs at Lockwood High School, and the golf team added another to the school’s annals this past weekend.
Kiaralynn Weidinger became the first Lions athlete to be recognized all-state. She shot 183 (90-93) at the two-day Class A state golf meet at Polson Bay, giving her a 13th-place finish. The top 15 golfers are all-state.
As a freshman last season, Weidinger finished tied for 31st at state. Lockwood golf coach Toni Bender said Weidinger made it her goal in the offseason to become a top-15 player, and she accomplished that as a sophomore.
Lockwood Activities Director Mike Erickson plans to have a wall of fame at the school for all-state athletes, and now Weidinger will be the first name listed.
“She has just worked so hard to accomplish what she’s accomplishing,” Bender said. “Especially coming from a school that didn’t have a program before. She’s kind of paving the way for everybody, and it’s just kind of cool, for me, to start a program with somebody with as much dedication as she has to kind of be a role model for everybody else that wants to join the golf team.”
Lockwood opened as a school three years ago to freshmen only. Since then, Lockwood athletes have participated in state events in golf, cross country, wrestling and track and field. Soccer and volleyball became varsity sports this school year, as will basketball and softball. Football will become a varsity sport in 2022.
All-state honors for the team sports are released after their seasons have concluded.
Keeper nabs a goal
Myles Ragar happens to have one of the strongest legs on the Billings Central boys soccer team. At 6-foot-6, he also happens to be the tallest member of the team, and so, by means of size and skill, Ragar has been the Rams’ starting keeper for the past four seasons.
So when he scored a goal Saturday in Central’s 2-0 win over Lone Peak in Big Sky, it was reason for celebration.
Keeper goals are indeed rare, and when they come, they are often in unusual circumstances. For example, there was Tim Howard’s goal in 2012, when the American keeper playing for Everton in the English Premier League booted a wind-aided clearance nearly the length of the field. The ball bounced over the head of the Bolton keeper, who was well off his line, and into the net.
Or how about last May, when Liverpool keeper Allisson Becker, with time winding down, raced to the other side of the field to participate in a corner kick, akin to a hockey team pulling its goalie. In soccer, though, the keeper doesn't leave the field, he or she simply becomes another offensive player.
Becker headed the corner into net on the match’s final touch, sending Liverpool to a 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion.
Ragar’s goal was a little simpler than those, however. Remember the leg? Well, Trafton often has Ragar initiate direct kicks, and when the Rams were fouled just beyond the midfield line, Ragar was told to take it.
Lone Peak is playing on a temporary field, and it’s not as long as other fields. So Ragar was able to send the ball about 50 yards — in Trafton’s estimation — over the Lone Peak keeper’s head.
“We had a couple (opportunities) from that range earlier in the game, and we just continued to tell Myles to put it on frame, kind of make the keeper do something about it and we would follow it up (for a possible rebound),” Trafton said. “Sure enough, one them just found its way into the back of the net.”
Goooooooooalllllllll!
“We celebrate every goal, but something as rare as that, and for Myles to get one when he’s such a leader on the team … he’s one of our captains and for him to get a goal, it was special for sure,” Trafton said.
