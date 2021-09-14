BOZEMAN — Noxon High School has moved to remote learning through Sept. 24, thus shutting down athletics as well, and Plains High School has shuttered its doors until Monday, also impacting sports.
As of Tuesday, they are the only two Montana schools halting extracurricular activities due to COVID-19, though a handful of other schools have gone to remote learning while keeping athletics on the docket for now.
Noxon's football team has a bye this week and is scheduled to play at Gardiner on Sept. 25. Plains had a game set for Victor on Saturday.
Great Falls High is the largest school to go to remote learning, but the Bison will play sports this week as scheduled; the football team is to host No. 2 Billings West on Friday night. The same goes for Chester-Joplin-Inverness, which is dealing with a lack of support staff but is still scheduled to play its football game against Simms this weekend.
Eureka has had an outbreak but thus far only the elementary schools is closed. The sixth-ranked Class B Lions football team is scheduled to host Cut Bank on Friday night.
Rocky Boy has gone to remote learning through Sept. 23 but athletics are still on as of Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, Hays-Lodgepole returned to in-class learning on Monday after closing its doors last week; the Thunderbirds, who have yet to play a football game, are scheduled to play at Chinook on Friday.
