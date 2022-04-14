BUTTE — Is Southwestern Montana high school softball in trouble?
Many area rosters are barely big enough to compete this spring, and there are different opinions on why that is and what can be done about it.
Dillon head coach Andrea Schurg says participation always ebbs and flows, and things are currently trending in the right direction for the Beavers.
“Our numbers are up from last year, so that’s a positive,” Schurg said. “We always hope to have enough for two teams, and this year we’re on that bubble where we have 14 girls.”
Still, the Beavers JV squad has played only three games this season.
"We need all 14 girls to be healthy and eligible to play at the same time, and so far we're not there yet," Schurg said.
While Dillon and Butte Central represent the high-water marks in the region with 14 players, the rosters of most Class A, B and C teams in Southwestern Montana hover around a dozen players. Anaconda started the season with 11, for example, and Deer Lodge 13.
That leaves little room for error or injury.
Butte High (class AA) has 22 players, which is the same as the Bulldogs had in 2009, but head coach Ryan Stosich thinks there has been decline around the state this year.
“This year I feel it has dropped off (for) a lot of AA schools,” Stosich said.
Possible explanations include a lack of softball opportunities between Little League and high school, competition with other sports and the possibility that kids simply prefer other pastimes.
Both Schurg and Stosich acknowledged the threat club volleyball poses to high school softball.
“I think some coaches are putting a lot of pressure on kids to (do) travel volleyball,” Stosich said. “I know I have a couple that didn’t come out because they’re doing travel volleyball in the spring.”
Specialization in a single sport is becoming increasingly common, and club volleyball, which starts in late-November and can run through the spring, has exploded in popularity in recent years. Naturally, the impact is greater in areas with smaller populations, where a limited pool of athletes is spread even thinner.
No coaches interviewed for this story said athletes shouldn't play volleyball, but they all spoke out against specialization, especially in younger athletes.
“We’re sharing athletes, we have to,” Stosich said. "(Butte girls basketball coach Bryan) Arntson and I, we talk about having multi-sport athletes. That’s what we want, we don’t want kids individualizing.
“If that’s what they choose to do, that’s their choice, but we encourage kids to play multiple sports.”
Schurg agreed and said it could actually expand an athlete's post-high school opportunities.
“In fact, college coaches look to those athletes that are multi-sport athletes," she said.
Butte Central softball coach Chunky Thatcher added, "Absolutely, play every sport you can."
Dillon softball lost players to volleyball in past seasons, but is sharing four players with a club team this season, often on the same day.
“I think there is encouragement to play both, but playing both is very difficult,” Schurg said. “I don’t think it’s healthy for the girls to go from softball practice to volleyball practice or vice versa during the school year when they’re still trying to keep up with their academics."
Schurg said there have been weeks during which players competed in softball on Saturday, volleyball on Sunday, and then in another softball game on Monday.
“I’m just praying no one gets hurt,” she said.
Shrinking roster sizes aren't just a softball problem, according to Thatcher. He sees a decline in recreational sports across the board, and if a love of athletics isn't instilled at a young age, the multitude of entertainment options available to kids might keep them from joining a sport in high school.
"Kids have gotten lazy, bottom line," he said. "They want to sit on computers and on their phones. And I don't blame them. Like anything in life ... if they don't get out there and try it, they'll never understand."
His solution is to get them into a sport, softball or otherwise, at a young age.
“I believe it all starts with Little League,” Thatcher said.
Schurg said strong support for, and by, Beaverhead Little League, have buttressed the high school program.
"It’s well-organized, I know the girls are having fun," Schurg said. "Recently they’ve been able to put some travel teams together which Dillon hasn’t done in a long time. So there have been teams practicing inside all winter long getting ready for summer ball.
“I’m seeing, at least here, some passion in the younger girls. It helps to have parents that promote that passion, that are willing to take them to practice. I think parental involvement is also key.”
Summer travel leagues can supplement Little League as a way to maintain interest in softball before high school, but both are additional expenses and obligations to athletes and their families.
“Would I like to see junior-high softball? Absolutely,” Stosich said.
That would potentially keep more players engaged with the sport, but at the expense of schools that would need a coaching staff, equipment and transportation.
If softball numbers remain stagnant or decline further, coaches will have to hope for good health and work to develop the athletes who dedicate themselves to their sport.
Thatcher is already there.
“I got these girls that came out this year, four of them, who had never played softball, and they’re getting stronger and stronger," he said. "They’re only freshmen. They’re going to be pretty good when they’re juniors and seniors, right? That’s the fun of coaching for me, is seeing a smile on the kid’s face and the kid get better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.