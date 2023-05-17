BILLINGS — Paolo Salminen put together a perfect final two seasons on the high school wrestling mat, while Rylee Kogolshak was a dominant athlete in three different sports.

On Wednesday night at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, Salminen and Kogolshak were honored as the Midland Roundtable Athletes of the Year during the annual awards banquet sponsored by AMP.

Salminen was a dominant force who went undefeated during his junior and senior Class AA state championship seasons for Billings Skyview. He also happens to be a pretty good football player.

“I wanted to be at this place being honored,” said Salminen. “I wanted to show myself and other people I’m good enough.”

Kogolshak was the state Gatorade Player of the Year in volleyball this past season, a 2023 state runner-up in wrestling and a state championship swimmer at Hardin before transferring to Billings Senior.

“I mean, I’d hoped so,” said Kogolshak of her ambitions of winning the Athlete of the Year award. “It was a big goal of mine, with volleyball and wrestling.”

Since 1989, the prestigious awards have been presented to the best senior high school athletes in the city of Billings. Seniors from the three Billings public high schools, Central and Lockwood are eligible to be nominated, and from there, five male finalists and five female finalists are selected.

The other male finalists for the Athlete of the Year award were: Jacob Anderson, Billings West; Kade Boyd, Billings Central; Billy Carlson, West; and Clay Oven, Central.

“Definitely a lot of good ballers and football players and basketball players,” said Salminen, also noting the female finalists were all top-caliber athletes. “I’m very happy I was able to stand next to them and be honored.”

The other female finalists for the Athlete of the Year award were: Layla Baumann, West; Lily Bland, Central; Charlize Davis, Skyview; and Kassidee Savaria, Skyview.

“They were all pretty talented,” said Kogolshak. “I thought it would be pretty close and wasn’t sure how it would go.”

West's Kaitlin Grossman and Taco Dowler were honored as the winners last year.

Salminen, who wrestled to a 38-0 record as a junior and a 40-0 mark this past season as a senior and won the state 170-pound title both seasons, was a four-time state placer. He was third at the 2021 state tournament at 152 pounds and second at state at 152 pounds in 2020. His career record was 132-12 and he won 115 matches by pin.

In football, the hard-working Salminen played running back at Skyview for his first 3½ seasons, but moved to right guard with five games left this season. He was an all-state honorable mention selection at guard this past year.

Salminen, who has a 4.0 weighted GPA while taking honors and AP courses, will join the Wyoming wrestling team as a walk-on next season, but does have the opportunity to earn financial aid.

Salminen, who thanked his family, the Roundtable, teammates and coaches for helping push him, said he was inspired as an athlete by attending the Athlete of the Year banquet as a sophomore.

“My sophomore year, I wasn’t where I wanted to be athletically and the people up there were great athletes,” he said. “The speaker talked about making great choices and being around good people. It brought me to tears. This event has changed me as an athlete and person.”

Kogolshak, the Eastern AA volleyball player of the year and a first-team all-state selection this past season as a setter for the State AA champion Broncs, was selected to the East roster for this summer’s Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic. She was also a second-team all-state selection as a junior. She was a four-time academic all-state selection and said she carries a 3.92 weighted GPA.

In wrestling, Kogolshak was a key member of the Broncs’ state championship team this past winter as she placed second at 165 pounds at the state tourney. She was third at 170 pounds at the state meet in 2022.

Kogolshak swam to a state championship in the 100 breaststroke as a sophomore for Hardin before transferring to Senior. She was also second in the 50 free at the state meet in 2021 for the Bulldogs. As a freshman, she was second in the State A meet in the 50 free and third in the 100 breaststroke.

So what was the key to being so successful in three varsity sports?

“A lot of hard work, honestly,” Kogolshak, who also thanked the Roundtable, her coaches, teammates and family, said.

Kogolshak will play volleyball at MSU Billings in the fall.

“I’m excited and think it will be fun,” she said of the next challenge of playing NCAA Division II volleyball.

The Kathy and Nicki Maier Memorial Scholarship winner — awarded in “the fighting spirit of Kathy and Nicki” — was Kendra Lien of Senior. The $500 scholarship annually recognizes those who are an inspiration to their family, friends and teammates.

Lien was honored for working her way back after an ACL injury to compete during her senior year in cross country, basketball and track. Lien will attend Montana State in the fall.

During the banquet, the creation of the “Rimrock Rivalry” between Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College was announced. It was noted the two schools have 11 sports in common to compete in. A points system, including head-to-head victories and season sweeps, will be used to determine the winning school, which will annually be announced at the Athlete of the Year Banquet.

The winner will receive the Bruce Parker Trophy, named in the memory of the deceased Rocky Mountain College AD and former MSUB student who is a member of both schools’ hall of fames.

The guest speaker was Steve Keller, who recently retired as men's basketball coach at the University of Providence. Keller, a member of the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame, is also the boys basketball coach for the Montana team that will take on Wyoming this summer in the annual Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series. An entertaining Keller talked about making the most of your opportunities.