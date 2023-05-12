POLSON — The Polson School District has hired alum Sean Dellwo as its new district activities director, Principal Andy For has announced.

Dellwo, a 2004 Polson graduate, has spent the last 18 years coaching at Bozeman and Belgrade high schools. He will be returning home with his wife, Brynn, a 2006 Polson grad, son Cortland (10) and daughter Sloan (5).

“We are very excited for Sean to join our team," Fors said in a release. "He brings a level of passion and leadership that will continue Polson’s strong tradition of excellence. The search to fill this position was competitive, and through the process, Sean demonstrated his capacity for leadership and clear vision for where our programs are headed.”

Dellwo served as a math teacher and head wrestling coach at Bozeman High. He has worked with three four-time state champion wrestlers and was a coach on two state championship teams (football and wrestling).

Dellwo also served as the head wrestling coach at Belgrade from 2014-2020.

“Being an athletic director has always been a goal of mine," he said in a statement. "To have the opportunity in our hometown is even more special. Brynn and I feel Polson is the only place we can see me in this role. We can't wait to get up there and dive right into the community again. Go Pirates!”