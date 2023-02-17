BILLINGS — There’s nothing like a leisurely drive on a perfectly sunny fall day. For Mark Wahl, the outgoing director of athletics and activities for Billings Public Schools, those times riding in a four-wheeled gator guiding cross country runners around the course at Amend Park or Castle Rock Park were the quiet times in a job that afforded few of those in this day and age.
“Well, that is the fun part,” Wahl said before adding with a laugh. “I’ve got to figure out how to get one of those (gators) out of the district. You know, a parting gift.”
Though there has been no official announcement, Wahl is indeed departing after 12 years as the district AD and 37 years in education overall as Wahl has notified Superintendent Greg Upham that he would be stepping down following the school year.
As a match teacher, golf and basketball coach and administrator, Wahl worked at all levels. It all began with his first coaching job at Kate Frat Memorial School in 1984, which culminated in a 10-year run with the Billings Catholic Schools system. From there it was 11 years at Skyview, four years at Senior as an assistant principal and these final 12 as a district administrator. It’s been a marathon sprint of sorts for four decades, and for Wahl, it’s simply time to slow down.
“I kind of found myself struggling to go to all the events, and I’ve always had the enthusiasm and energy to get up and go,” he said. “I don’t want to get to the point where I don’t want to go to the events and do what needs to be done. So I just kind of felt like now’s the time.”
Mike Scherting of The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com spoke with Wahl about the highs and lows of his 12 past years. Here is part of their conversation, with some of Wahl’s answers edited for brevity and clarity.
BG: One of the images that will stay with me from your tenure is you standing in the corner of some gym or standing on the football or soccer sidelines, making an appearance at whatever contest was going on that day. Why was it important for you to make those appearances?
MW: I think when the coaches see you they know that you support them and that if something comes up you can be there for them and you can have a discussion about things at a later time. I just kind of stand in the corner and kind of stay out of their way. But I can get a pretty good feel for coaches and help going forward by watching a coach, I can always respond if I see things that they might need help with. So mostly it was about support and nothing more than that.
BG: I’ve seen you at those cross country meets, almost like a pied piper leading the runners through the course. You seemed to enjoy those times.
MW: I've been fortunate to have a job like this where you get to work with coaches. Our activity coordinators are just awesome to work with, my staff has been often awesome to work with. It's been great to work with ADs around the state. You know, we're pretty fortunate. But that's the thing, you want to leave when you have fond memories of it, you can leave on a good note. I think sometimes if you stay in a job too long the bad things about a job can wear on you and you don’t remember it as fondly.
BG: Showing up at games is what the public sees. But it seems some of the behind-the-scenes stuff … scheduling games, rescheduling games, finding transportation for teams, finding officials for games really seems to be a huge balancing act. How do you keep track of all that?
MW: That’s a great point. I mean, that has been a big change, when you struggle to find officials, struggle to find transportation. You're constantly working with other people, other ADs, to make sure it works. Everybody kind of faces the same issues in the state, so everybody's going to work together. Our activity coordinators and myself meet every Monday and we go through every detail of the travel, of the games here in town, from dismissal time to departure time to making sure we have officials to making sure that the NFHS (streaming) is scheduled. We have a master spreadsheet that we work off of with all those details on it and we check them off as we review them.
BG: It must seem like a jigsaw puzzle at times.
MW: It really is. You also want to make sure that you give your teams the best opportunity to perform well. Sometimes when you're rescheduling you have to take that into consideration. Where are they playing that week? How many games do they have? So you're constantly working with people to find times that are acceptable. A lot of times it gets to the point where you just have to say ‘go’ and that's the way it's going to be, but you want to take all that into consideration.
BG: What do you think will be the biggest challenge for the next person who sits in your chair?
MW: The biggest challenge is facilities, there’s no doubt about it. We’re just constantly putting money into things just to get by, and it's just real disappointing. I understand it. I understand why the people of Billings struggle to pass bonds. I mean, I don't think a lot of people are saying ‘no’ just because they don't want to. I think it's just the finances for a lot of people. But we can't continue to run these types of events and participate at the level we are participating in and not have facilities … Daylis, the track (at Senior), the Skyview track ... some of the buildings are just way overdue
BG: What was the learning curve like for you in this job?
MW: Well, it was huge. I mean, came out of Senior High as an assistant principal and when I applied for this job I wasn't sure I was qualified, honestly. I was a head (basketball) coach (at Skyview) but we couldn't win that darn playoff game and I thought, well — you know, kind of self-pity — I thought if I can't win a playoff game, how can I be an AD and lead coaches? But I did find out that it probably was just one of the things that made me qualified for the job is that I understood the hard part of coaching. The tough losses and the amount of work and time you put in and so I can relate to the coaches. Every one of them goes through it at some point. So I can relate to them and reassure them that we're not going to throw them under the bus just because things aren't going well.
BG: We’ve talked about the challenges, what’s the best part of your position?
MW: The people and the kids. When you're able to watch the kids accomplish something they've worked so hard for, you know, winning championships and things like that, that's all fun. But also just seeing teams finish the year, even when teams lose and aren't so successful. You see those kids finish the year and accomplish whatever it is they did, and it’s a good feeling to see them get through it. It's not easy to be on losing teams and the kids that stick it out, whether we want to believe it or not as a community, they've accomplished something. And it's good to see them do that. I wish we'd be a little bit more supportive of those teams. You know, our society glorifies winning and a lot of times the winning teams didn't learn as much as the teams that didn't win.
BG: What will you miss?
MW: Well, I'm going miss working with people. You know, we meet with the coordinators every week and they're just fun to be around. They understand activities. The integrity they have, the willingness to really make our events good in Billings. The state ADs were always fun to be around. It's just really fun to be in meetings with people who are on the same page as you are and who are striving to do good things for kids. So, yeah, it's no doubt it's going to be the people.
BG: Do you have any future plans set? Just ride around on a gator somewhere?
MW: I don't know, I still have some work life left. I’ll probably look for something … but I just want to ease up on the nights and weekends a little bit. Like I said, we've been doing this schedule for 37 years and it's a fast pace. (Former Helena AD) Jim Opitz called me and left me a message and said, ‘Hey, I just want you to know, it's like being in the Indianapolis 500 driving a car one day and then the next day you're on an Amish cart with the horse and carriage.’ And I thought that’s a good analogy.
