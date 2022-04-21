HELENA — Some 49 years ago, Mark Beckman accepted his first job in athletics.
He had no experience and the job didn’t pay.
Beckman took it anyway and never looked back.
“At Kennedy Elementary in Butte, the principal was a great guy and he asked me to coach the sixth-grade B team,” he said. “I said, “Ok.” And he said ‘I’m coaching with you.”
“He was there for one practice and I never saw him again and I was like 16 years old,” he added. “But it went fine.”
The next year, history repeated itself.
“Tom Lester, over at (Montana) Tech, his son was playing and he said, ‘I heard you coached Kennedy, come coach North Central,’” Beckman recalled. “He was a Marquette star back in the day, so he knew a lot about basketball and I thought I’ll learn a lot from him…he was at practice one day and I never saw him again, except at his kids' games.”
Despite his inexperience, Beckman was right for the job, and eventually, his coaching career would extend to the high school level, where he coached the (1989-90) Butte Central “Miracle Maroons” to the state championship game. He also coached the Anaconda girls to the state tournament before moving on to the Montana High School Association, where he has served for 25 years, with the last 18 of those as director.
In his quarter-century with the association, there have been some drastic changes.
When Beckman coached girls basketball, it was played in the fall. Now, it’s a winter sport. Before Beckman arrived at the MHSA, there was no such thing as the All-Class State Volleyball Tournament.
From the addition of sports like baseball and girls wrestling, to Esports and live streaming games, Beckman has been through it all, including overseeing the MHSA during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the cancellation of state championship basketball games in 2020, as well as the entire spring sports season.
With nearly 50 years of serving athletes under his belt, Beckman will retire as executive director of the MHSA on June 30 so 406mtsports.com caught up with him for one last question and answer session.
406: When you started your career as a 16-year-old kid in coaching did you ever think you would wind up where you did?
Beckman: “Not at all. I laugh when I was in Anaconda, in my sixth year and the job for assistant (at the MHSA) came open. So I went to our superintendent and said what do you think? He said we are grooming you to be the principal. He told me to think about if I would want to spend my time with teachers and curriculum or if I would want to work with activities. So I applied.”
406: What was your coaching career like?
Beckman: “I coached Babe Ruth baseball in Butte and I coached seven all-star teams and six went to the state championship and we won three and took second at regionals a few times, so I was really proud of that and got to work with some great kids. One year at Butte Central, we were 6-12 when we went into divisionals and we beat Browning in the first round and then we won in the semifinals, and we beat Anaconda and the Huot boys and we are divisional champs at 9-12. Some newspaper people called us the ‘Miracle Maroons.’ We won our first game at state in double overtime, and then in the semifinals, we won again in overtime. We played Dillon for the state championship and were up by 10 at halftime but just ran out of gas. But that was a great accomplishment for those kids. And I was very fortunate to be able to coach kids in both Butte and Anaconda.”
406: Do you have concerns about referee and coach shortages?
Beckman: “Right now in Montana, we get about the same amount of officials to sign up. There is talk about shortages and in certain sports, there are shortages, but our problem is retaining them. We have to do a better job of retaining them and making sure they stick around. There are a lot of reasons why and a lot of people will point to fan behavior, but national studies have shown the No. 1 reason officials don’t officiate as much or at all, is because of their family. And the family should come first, but No. 2 is their job. When I was an administrator, if I had a teacher that was going to referee at 2 o’clock, as an AD I would go down and cover their class for them so they could go do it. That’s not the case anymore. People are also aging out and then also the fans, so we do have to continue to work on that and I think with coaches, there are a lot of the same factors, plus there is a lot of stress.”
406: Do you think fan behavior is worse than it was say 20 years ago?
Beckman: “With the kids, the cheering sections, and the kids on the floor, I don’t think there has been much change at all. What I have noticed is that with some of our adult fans, their filter is gone. They might have been as upset (20 years ago) but they didn’t express it as much as they are doing it right now. It’s still a small number but that small number makes loud noises. Go back to the reasons we have athletics in the first place: It’s educational based and about life lessons. I know that sometimes that sounds trite, but it’s true. There is so much to be said about being part of a team.”
406: What have participation numbers looked like in the wake of COVID-19?
Beckman: “We have lost a lot of girls participants over the years and not just since (COVID-19). I can’t remember the exact numbers but I looked it up at one time for our board and it’s sort of scary.
406: What are some of the challenges facing the MHSA or high school sports in the state in general?
Beckman: “Recruiting and retention, with the emphasis on retention of officials and coaches. That’s important and I think working on crowd behaviors, getting back to our old saying of ‘Be loud, be proud and be positive.’ But there are other things we are working on too and one of them is something we haven’t really talked about much and that’s esports.
406: What else can you tell us about esports?
Beckman: “It’s an important thing and it would reach a different demographic with our students and it’s becoming quite a thing. You can even get college scholarships for it now. A lot of states now are doing it and they love it. In Connecticut, it is their biggest event over football or anything. Unified sports are another thing we are working on. We have started that in track and if we can add more to that, that would be a great opportunity to get another segment of the student population involved in activities. (Special needs) students are on a team and will partner with another athlete from the school and it’s unified and it’s pretty cool. If you have ever seen the track, it’s fantastic and I would like to see it expand.”
406: At some point, could we see a state championship in Esports?
Beckman: “Yes. Absolutely.”
406: What impact will dropping enrollments have on high school sports in Montana?
Beckman: “When I started as the director 18 years ago, we had about 130 co-ops. Now, we have about 210. But that’s a good thing when you look at it. We have small schools that want to retain their identity and remain the community center. But they don’t have enough kids to play football so they can co-op with a team down the road. And for the most part, it seems to have really built good relationships between communities. So I like that and the idea of co-ops but we have to make sure that we aren’t building co-ops to build dynasties. That’s something that we need to watch out for. That’s not what it’s about and I think our board has gone a great job of evaluating and re-evaluating those co-ops.”
406: What are some of the things you are most proud of during your tenure?
Beckman: “I was the volleyball person when the seasons switched. I thought about how much the sport had grown and Wyoming had gone to an all-class tournament, so I went down and watched that and I thought, ‘This is what we need.’ We went out and measured the floors because we wanted all four floors under the same roof and Montana State was able to put them all in and they bought in right away. It became one of our premier events, so I’m really proud of that. I’m also proud that during my tenure we haven’t had to raise dues (paid by schools) but once as well as the (NFHS) network. It has been really good for us and it was a savior during (COVID-19). We didn’t know if it was going to go but it did in Montana and that’s going to be a good revenue stream, which will allow us to do some more things in Montana and it also means giving more money back to schools.”
406: What are you going to miss the most?
Beckman: “Easily the people. I have gotten to know so many great people, not just my staff, but coaches, administrators, and officials, so I’ll miss all of those relationships.
406: What are some moments or players that stick out to you?
Beckman: “There’s so many. You get talking about different games and it’s hard to remember but I do remember when the Fairfield girls and Malta played when Fairfield had Jill Barta. My board member and I, when Malta scored, it was a three-point game and we started carrying the table with the trophy down and Barta comes down and hits a pretty long shot to tie and Fairfield went on to win it, so we had to run back off with the table. Another one I will always remember is A.J. Long Solider (Hays-Lodgepole). Boy, he was a player. I can remember Highwood coming to state with six kids and winning. Melstone. We have had a lot of Hoosiers’ moments here.”
406: Knowing what you know now, would you have done anything differently?
Beckman: “Once you are in this job, you just move forward. It’s important to always think through every decision and ask what are the unintended consequences? A lot of people always ask about stopping the state tournaments with four cases in Montana? I always remind them that the NCAA shut down, the NAIA shut down, and everybody else was shut down. Now, you can go back and say, ‘It would have been fine’ but we didn’t know that at the time. We had to go with what the state health (department) was telling us and every other entity was doing. The one thing is they wanted us to shut down early that Friday in the afternoon and I said to my board, ‘As long as you’re ok with it I want to play them through to at least get co-champions.’ I thought that was the best outcome we could have in that situation.”
406: Why is now the right time?
Beckman: “I’m sort of a numbers guy. I’ll be 65 in July and I’m going to end on June 30th. I’ve got 25 years in and our last scheduled meeting was my 100th meeting. We have four regular meetings a year and we had a lot more than 100 meetings with all the special situations, to be honest with you, but I have enjoyed every minute of it. But it’s also sort of exciting when there is change. There could be a new perspective or fresh ideas, and that doesn't hurt in any way.”
