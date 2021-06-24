American Legion
Glasgow Reds 4, Billings Blue Jays 3
Highlights: JT Sprague doubled and drove in two runs as the Reds won at home Thursday afternoon over the Blue Jays. Tel Aune and Tatum Hansen also doubled for Glasgow, which pulled the game out with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Blue Jays received a solo home run from Carter Venable. Sprague also pitched the first five innings, striking out nine and walking none. He allowed three hits. Rance Rhoades was the winning pitcher in relief.
Billings Blue Jays 21, Glasgow Reds 9
Highlights: Adam Johnson homered twice, scored four runs and batted in four as the Blue Jays won the second game in a big way. Billings finished with 20 hits, including homers from Nathan Kojetin and Sy Waldron. Carter Venable, Eli Nickisch, Ethan Moore, Kayden Keith and Kojetin also doubled. Peyton Waskow drove in three runs. The Reds got three hits, including a double, from Tatum Hansen. Teammate Riley Smith tripled. The Blue Jays led 8-7 after five innings, but scored five runs in the sixth and eight in the seventh. The Reds had 15 hits off five Billings' pitchers.
Billings Cardinals 10, Helena Reps 6
Highlights: Playing in Helena, the Cardinals were sparked by the four hits and four RBIs by Colter Wilson. He doubled twice. The Cardinals grabbed the lead for good, 8-5, with a four-run fifth inning. Kade Vatsndal had three hits, including a double, and Keaton Mickelson had a double and two RBIs. Mickelson was also the winning pitcher with three innings of relief work.
Bozeman Bucks 10, Idaho Falls Tigers 3
Highlights: Playing at home, the Bucks broke open a tight game with a six-run fifth inning. Bozeman received doubles from Logan Pailthorpe, Andrew Western and Max Matteucci. Pailthorpe, Matteucci and Jake Vigen had two hits each for the Bucks. Max Groberg doubled twice for Idaho Falls. Jackson Burke was the winning pitcher for Bozeman.
