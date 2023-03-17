Billings Hotel Senior Classic
at Billings Senior
Friday
Boys
South C 109, Central AA 64
South C: Marcus Mader 27, Dillon Gee 23, Kade Erickson 19.
Central AA: Kyler Mehus 15, Ryan Racht 10, Seth Bailey 9.
North A 78, West AA 67
North A: Braids Vielle 21, Robert Reagan 16, Payton Grant 14, Jameson Lazyboy 14.
West AA: Jace Lemmel 24, Joshua Lucier 16.
North AA 73, West C 67
North AA: Tyler Moore 23, Ashton Platt 18, Keaton Stuckman 9.
West C: Taylor Hales 14, Sage Buus 13, Joe Cima 10.
East A 98, East B 79
East A: Elias Stops At Pretty Places 15, Jaden Sanchez 14, Wilson Saile 14.
East B: Tytan Hanson 28, Kylen Wolff 22, Jace Limmel 20.
South A 80, North B 71
North B: Trenton Emerson 19, Brian Ward 13, Julian Benson 13.
South A: Dougie Peoples 23, Conner Michaud 14, Colter Charlesworth 12.
Central AA 73, East C 66
Central AA: Ata Gulltekin 22, Colter Petre 17, Jack Drynan 11, Cael Murgel 11.
East C: Beau Beery 19, Hunter Sharbobo 15.
South AA 97, Central A 96
Central A: Royce Robinson 34, Ryder Lee 16, Michael Murphy 15.
South AA: Billy Carlson 36, Rhyse Owens 21, Brighton McCaffrey 15.
North C 81, West B 56
West B: Frank Flying 15, Jesse Claridge 12, Zoran LaFromboise 9.
North C: Relic Smith 18, Shad Boye 15, Cooper Doman 13.
East A 107, North A 80
North A: Robert Reagan 22, Bryce Dunham 20, Jordan Gatch 16.
East A: Caleb Cole 26, Wilson Saile 16, Elias Stops At Pretty Places 15.
West C 92, South B 82
South B: Seth Bailey 18, Jacob Steward 14, Sage Buus 11.
West C: Max Romney 20, Seth Amunrud 18, Caleb Ball 11, Nate Hogenson 11.
North C 97, Central AA 96
Central AA: Ata Gullekin 22, Jack Dryan 19, Cael Murgel 19.
North C: Relic Smith 17, Bridger Vogl 16, Shad Boyce 15.
Central A 95, North B 90
North B: Kelby Baur 25, Julian Benson 16.
Central A: Royce Robinson 33, Ryder Lee 14, Michael Murphy 12, Matthew Golik 12.
Semifinals
South C 82, North AA 67
South C: Dillon Gee 30, Marcus Mader 22, Bryce Grebe 20.
North AA: Tyler Moore 16, Trigg Mapes 15, Keaton Stuckman 14.
South A 81, South AA 57
South A: Asher Magnuess 22, Dougie Peoples 17, Colter Peoples 17.
South AA: Rhyse Owens 20, Billy Carlson 19.
Saturday's schedule
West AA vs. East B, 9 a.m.
East C vs. West B, 9 a.m.
7th place: East a vs, North C, 10:15 a.m.
5th place: West C vs. Central A, 10:15 a.m.
3rd place: South AA vs. North AA, 11:30 a.m.
Championship: South A vs. South C, 12:45 p.m.
