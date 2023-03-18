agate Scoreboard: Billings Hotel Senior Classic (Boys) Mar 18, 2023 Mar 18, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Billings Hotel Senior Classicat Billings SeniorSaturday BoysChampionshipSouth A 119, South C 80South A: Dougie Peoples 34, Asher Magnuess 27, Treyton Graham 13.South C: Bryce Grebe 26, Marcus Mader 16, Kade Erickson 15.Third placeNorth AA 80, South AA 73North AA: Garlin Sutherland 26, Ashton Platt 15, Keaton Stuckman 14.South AA: Rhyse Owens 26, Billy Carlson 17, Brighton Mccaffrey 14.Fifth placeCentral A 100, West C 98 Central A: Royce Robinson 44, Ryder Lee 21, Matthew Golik 12.West C: Seth Amunrud 29, Tebarek Hill 14, Max Romney 13.Seventh placeNorth C 96, East A 89North C: Blake Harmon 18, Ace Becker 17, Bridger Vogl 14.East A: Elias Stops At Pretty Places 16, Weston Means 13, Eli Weisenberger 11.Other gamesEast B 95, West AA 62East B: Braedan Bilden 21, Kenall Russell 20, James Brown 15, Blake RealBird 15.West AA: Logan Voca 14, Cleran McKevitt 13, Jace Lemmel 9.East C 116, West B 100East C: Braden Ewing 32, Ayden Knudsen 17, Jasiah Hambria 15.West B: Jesse Claridge 20, Jace Jansen 19, Jesse Padilla 18 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Billings Hotel Senior Classic Basketball At Billings Senior Prep-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. alert featured Montana State men battle Kansas State but fall short in 2nd straight NCAA Tournament Malta native Sophia Stiles helps lift Florida Gulf Coast to win over Wazzu in NCAA tourney Danny Sprinkle's growth as coach leads Montana State men to great heights 2022-23 Montana winter sports champions 'An unbelievable opportunity': MHSA sees bias issue as vehicle for bridging cultural gap
