agate Scoreboard: Billings Hotel Senior Classic (Boys) Mar 16, 2023

Billings Hotel Senior Classic
at Billings Senior
Thursday

Boys

South C 83, North A 61
South C: Kade Erickson 22, Dillon Gee 15, Bryce Grebe 14.
Northern A: Robert Reagan 27, Brayds Vielle 18, Jameson Lazyboy 9.

South B 90, West AA 58
West AA: Jace Lemmel 15, Joshua Lucier 15, Chera McKevitt 8.
South B: Jacob Stewart 24, Trevor Mosness 13, Ryan Racht 10.

West C 88, East A 80
West C: Seth Amunrud 19, Caleb Ball 16, Max Romney 15.
East A: Weston Means 17, Caleb Cole 15, Jey Hofer 11.

North AA def. East B (score not provided)
North AA: Keaton Stuckman 18, Ashton Platt 16, Gatlin Sutherland 13.
East B: Kenall Russell 23, Tytan Hanson 14, Jace Lemmel 14.

South A 107, East C 76
South A: Dougie Peoples 26, Kellen Klimpel 21, Connor Michaud 20.
East C: Hunter Sharbono 13, Patton Big Horn 12, Ayden Knudsen 10.

North B 115, Central AA 99
Central AA: Colter Petre 24, Ata Gulltekin 24, Cael Murger 17.
North B: Julian Benson 22, Tysen Schenk 22, Karven Silk 17, Cooper Christensen 17.

Central A 107, North C 82
Central A: Royce Robinson 37, Michael Murphy 23, Ryder Lee 18.
North C: Bridger Vogl 18, Blake Harmon 14, Shad Boyce 12.

South AA 119, West B 80
South AA: Rhyse Owens 29, Billy Carlson 27, Brighton McCaffrey 19.
West B: Zoran LaFrombois 33, Jesse Padilla 16, Frank Flying 13.
