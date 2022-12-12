Class A Tip Off
at Lockwood
Friday, Dec. 16
Girls
3 p.m: Frenchtown vs. Hardin
6 p.m: Hamilton vs. Lockwood
Boys
4:30 p.m: Frenchtown vs. Hardin
7:30 p.m: Hamilton vs. Lockwood
Saturday, Dec. 17
Girls
10 a.m: Hamilton vs. Hardin
1 p.m: Frenchtown vs. Lockwood
Boys
11:30 a.m: Hamilton vs. Hardin
2:30 p.m: Frenchtown vs. Lockwood
