Class A Tip Off

at Lockwood

Friday, Dec. 16

Girls

3 p.m: Frenchtown vs. Hardin

6 p.m: Hamilton vs. Lockwood

Boys

4:30 p.m: Frenchtown vs. Hardin

7:30 p.m: Hamilton vs. Lockwood

Saturday, Dec. 17

Girls

10 a.m: Hamilton vs. Hardin

1 p.m: Frenchtown vs. Lockwood

Boys

11:30 a.m: Hamilton vs. Hardin

2:30 p.m: Frenchtown vs. Lockwood

