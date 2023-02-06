agate Scoreboard: Class AA Wrestling Poll Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WrestlingClass AA pollTeam rankings 1. Flathead 108; 2. West 94; 3. Great Falls 77; 4. Belgrade 65; 5. Senior 56; 6. Capital 55.individuals103 — 1. Makael Aguayo, West; 2. Tristan Vladic, Senior; 3. Cody Westlake, Belgrade; 4. Paydon De La Garza, CMR; 5. Keegan Hunt, Butte; 6. Dayton Naldrett, Flathead.113 — 1. Zach Morse, West; 2. Nolan Brown, Belgrade; 3. Logan Younkin, CMR; 4. Diesel Thompson, Flathead; 5. Ryder McEwen, Butte; 6. Zane Gehring, Helena.120 — 1. Keyan Hernandez, West; 2. Cashton Spolar, Capital; 3. Dalton Ecklund CMR; 4. Kade Wallace, Sentinel; 5. Max Dewitt, Senior; 6. William Barnes, Flathead.126 — 1. Mason Gutenberger, Belgrade; 2. Devin Grossman, Skyview; 3. Hunter Rahn, Capital; 4. Landon De La Garza, CMR; 5. Aiden Downing, Flathead; 6. Elijiah Carroll, Bozeman. 132 — 1. Teegan Vasquez, Glacier; 2. Jace Komac, Great Falls; 3. Gage Clothier, Great Falls; 4. Kip Pumnea, Butte; 5. Gannon Wisher, Flathead; 6. Colby Reichenbac, West.138 — 1. Carter Schmidt, Belgrade; 2. Jesse Aarness, West; 3. Demetri Saliaris, Senior; 4. Dane Lake, Flathead; 5. Jace Komac, Great Falls; 6. Miguel Acuna, Senior.145 — 1. Avery Allen, Bozeman; 2. Kale Baumann, Great Falls; 3. Kyle Ard, Senior; 4. Logan Stansberry, Flathead; 5. Dash Nugent, West; 6. Ian Mehrins, Helena.152 — 1. Irish Furthmyre, Great Falls; 2. Kaleb Shine, Glacier; 3. Cade Troupe, Flathead; 4. Logan Linn, Belgrade; 5. Chris Acuna, Senior; 6. Cooper McGovern, Gallatin.160 — 1. Israel Moreno, Big Sky; 2. Gabe Lake, Flathead; 3. Logan Cole, Senior; 4. Dylan Block, Great Falls; 5. Cole Graham, Capital; 6. Cayden Doran, CMR.170 — 1. Paolo Salminen, Skyview; 2. Anders Thompson, Flathead; 3. Conner Kovick, Capital; 4. Gunnar Thompson, Flathead; 5. Anthony Garcia, West; 6. Trevor Tucker, Sentinel.182 — 1. Noah Poe-Hatten, Flathead; 2. AJ LaFurge, CMR; 3. Chris Garcia, West; 4. Nathan Kojetin, Skyview; 5. Dylan Graham, Capital; 6. Cooper Frietag, West.205 — 1. Brendan Lockart, Great Falls; 2. Sawyer Troupe, Flathead; 3. Soloman Stortz, West; 4. Cohen Grunhuvd, Butte; 5. Ben Rodgers, Belgrade; 6. Tuff Adams, Capital.285 — 1. Mason Christian, Butte; 2. Talon Marsh, Capital; 3. Hudson Weins, Bozeman; 4. Maxx Lee, Senior; 5. Kade Shleeman, Butte; 6. Forest Howell, Flathead. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports High School Wrestling Class Aa Poll Prep-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured John Letasky: Let the wrestling begin! — All-Class state tourney in Billings Friday and Saturday Early sisters hope to be right on time at state swimming for Billings Central Full Court Press: Saturday's high school basketball highlights (Feb. 4) Notebook: Plentywood's 'iron five', Chinook's 'mayhem' have both unbeaten in Class C girls Bill Speltz: Robin Selvig Court perfect salute for the Pride of Montana
