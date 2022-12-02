Eastern A

All-State

Offense

Quarterback: Gage Norslien, Lewistown, sr.

Running backs: Kade Boyd, Billings Central, sr.; Jett Boyce, Lewistown, sr.

Wide receivers: Maxx Ray, Lewistown, jr.; Royce Robinson, Lewistown, sr.; Dylan Byrd, Lockwood, sr.

Guard: Holden Megred, Miles City, jr.

Center: Seth Benge, Billings Central, sr.

Tackles: Maddox Roberts, Billings Central, jr.; Alex Donnelly, Miles City, sr.

Defense

Tackles: Travis McAlpin, Lewistown, sr.; Jordan Jensen, Lewistown, jr.

Defensive ends: Matthew Golik, Lewistown, sr.; Camden Johnson, Laurel, sr.

Linebackers: Xavier Brackenridge, Billings Central, jr.; Clay Oven, Billings Central, sr.; Kieran Netburn, Lewistown, jr.; Kale VanCampen, Havre, sr.; Tyce Casterline, Lockwood, jr.; Aden Winder, Laurel, sr.

Outside linebacker: Jacob Herning, Havre, jr.

Cornerbacks: Preston Hubley, Billings Central, sr.; Sean Mehling, Hardin, sr.; Austin Berry, Glendive, sr.; Zander Dean, Sidney, sr.

Free safety: Travis Hadley, Billings Central, sr.

Strong safety: Brody Jenness, Lewistown, jr.

Kicker: Owen Adams, Laurel, jr.

All-Conference

Offense

Centers — First team: Christian Wolfe, Lewistown, jr.; Seth Benge, Billings Central, sr. Second team: Michael Marley, Glendive, sr.; Trey Hull, Laurel, jr. Honorable mention: Jackson Miller, Miles City, sr.; Cooper McNally, Sidney, jr.

Guards — First team: Riley Phipps, Glendive, jr.; Travis McAlpin, Lewistown, sr.; Holden Meged, Miles City, jr. Second team: Alex Walter, Billings Central, sr.; Cole Austin, Laurel, jr. Honorable mention: Wyatt Elam, Lewistown, jr.

Tackles — First team: Levi Eaton, Glendive, so.; Maddox Roberts, Billings Central, jr.; Jordan Jensen, Lewistown, jr.; Alex Donnelly, Miles City, sr. Second team: Cody Dennis, Laurel, jr.; Corben Holler, Sidney, jr.; Holder Reisinger, Lockwood, sr.; Jackson Ritchie, Billings Central, so. Honorable mention: Treyjan Sparks, Lewistown, jr.

Tight ends — First team: Matthew Golik, Lewistown, sr.; Hunter Doyle, Billings Central, sr. Second team: Teagan Wahl, Glendive, jr. Honorable mention: Jacob Harring, Havre, jr.; Tace Dahlberg, Billings Central, sr.

Quarterbacks — First team: Gage Norslien, Lewistown, sr.; Zander Dean, Sidney, sr.; Adam Balkenbush, Billings Central, jr. Second team: Gus Robertus, Laurel, sr.; Jaren Knows His Gun, Lockwood, sr.

Wide receivers — First team: Maxx Ray, Lewistown, jr.; Royce Robinson, Lewistown, sr.; Riley Cline, Miles City, sr.; Dylan Byrd, Lockwood, sr. Second team: Tre Gary, Havre, so.; Miles Wells, Hardin, jr.; Kohbe Smith, Glendive, jr. Honorable mention: Kaden Wise, Sidney, sr.

Running backs — First team: Clay Oven, Billings Central, sr.; Kade Boyd, Billings Central, sr.; Jett Boyce, Lewistown, sr.; Owen Younger, Laurel, jr. Second team: Camden Johnson, Laurel, sr.; Tate Nelson, Havre, so.; Kieran Netburn, Lewistown, jr.; Andy Bundy, Miles City, so.

Kicker/FG/Punter — First team: Owen Adams, Laurel, jr. Second team: Kieran Netburn, Lewistown, jr.

Defense

Defensive line — First team: Seth Benge, Billings Central, sr.; Travis McAlpin, Lewistown, sr.; Jordan Jensen, Lewistown, jr.; Logan Hughes, Billings Central, sr. Second team: Nathan Arthur, Lockwood, sr.; Pierce Caplette, Havre, so. Honorable mention: Chace Waters, Sidney, jr.; Jericho Bracelet, Havre, sr.

Defensive ends — First team: Matthew Golik, Lewistown, sr.; Camden Johnson, Laurel, sr.; Maddox Roberts, Billings Central, jr.; Brisbin Reiter, Havre, jr; Michael Marley, Glendive, sr. Second team: Carsen Nelson, Lewistown, jr.; Andy Bundy, Miles City, so. Honorable mention: Tronson Monroy, Hardin, sr.; Corben Hollar, Sidney, jr.; Layke Leischner, Laurel, sr.

Inside linebackers — First team: Jett Boyce, Lewistown, sr.; Kale VanCampen, Havre, sr.; Xavier Brackenridge, Billings Central, jr.; Aden Winder, Laurel, sr.; Kieran Netburn, Lewistown, jr. Second team: Espyn Hostetler, Glendive, sr.; Crawford Terry, Havre, sr.; Holden Meged, Miles City, jr.; Micah Reeves, Lockwood, sr.; Ashton Ulschak, Laurel, jr. Honorable mention: Jaden Silha, Glendive, so.; Jackson Baker, Hardin, sr.

Outside linebackers — First team: Clay Oven, Billings Central, sr.; Jack DeBourg, Billings Central, so.; Wyatt Elam, Lewistown, jr.; Tyce Casterline, Lockwood, jr.; Jacob Herring, Havre, jr. Second team: Trey Gunther, Laurel, sr.; Alex Donnelly, Miles City, jr; Kevin Huntzenbiler, Sidney, jr. Honorable mention: Keagan Smith, Glendive, so.

Free safety — First team: Greysen Arndt, Lewistown, sr.; Travis Hadley, Billings Central, sr.; Riley Cline, Miles City, sr.; Jason Wold, Havre, sr. Second team: Chase Crockett, Glendive, jr. Honorable mention: Wesley Tschacher, Laurel, sr.; Austin Bonebright, Lockwood, sr.; Kellen McClintock, Billings Central, jr.

Strong safety — First team: Kade Boyd, Billings Central, sr.; Brody Jenness, Lewistown, jr.; Miles Wells, Hardin, jr. Second team: Logan Vocu, Lockwood, sr.; Ethan Erickson, Sidney, jr.

Cornerbacks — First team: Gage Norslien, Lewistown, sr.; Zander Dean, Sidney, sr.; Austin Berry, Glendive, sr.; Preston Hubley, Billings Central, sr.; Maxx Ray, Lewistown, jr.; Sean Mehling, Havre, sr. Second team: Chase Burrows, Laurel, sr.; Jackson Whicker, Miles City, sr.; Dylan Byrd, Lockwood, sr.; Colton Solomon, Havre, so.

Return specialist — First team: Zander Dean, Sidney, sr.; Jackson Whicker, Miles City, sr.

