Football honors teams
Class B All-State selections
East: Luke Donally, sr., Huntley Project; Connor Hash, sr., Shepherd; David Wohlfeil, sr., Huntley Project; Braxton Fulton, jr., Shepherd; Wylee Lindeen, sr., Huntley Project; Garrett Sholley, sr., Huntley Project; Kolby Lechner, sr., Huntley Project.
West: Patrick Duchien, sr., Florence-Carlton; Colten Rice, sr., Florence-Carlton; Isak Epperly, sr., Bigfork; Nick Walker, sr., Bigfork; Ethan Alexander, jr., Florence-Carlton; Bryce Gillard, sr., Bigfork; Talen Reynolds, jr., Missoula Loyola; Tristan Butts, jr., Eureka; Elijah Ratliff, sr., Thompson Falls; Joseph Farrier, sr., Bigfork; Jonathan Luhmann, sr., Florence-Carlton; Tristen Herd, jr., Bigfork; Hayden Hanks, jr., Thompson Falls; Manny Baldi, sr., Bigfork.
North: Brayden Batson, sr., Fairfield; Juliun Benson, sr., Wolf Point; Morgan Fast, sr., Glasgow; Spencer Gibbs, sr., Malta; Tatum Hansen, jr., Glasgow; Eli Hanson, sr., Malta; Camryn Mears, sr., Malta.
South: Dawson Sweat, sr., Townsend; Case Cruz, sr., Manhattan; Ryan Racht, sr., Townsend; Miles Hoeruf, sr., Whitehall; Dylan Root, sr., Jefferson; Luke Oxarart, so., Jefferson; Ridger Jones, sr., Townsend; Leo Scafani, sr., Whitehall.
